Left Menu

Google to contribute $29 mln to new EU fund to fight fake news

Alphabet unit Google will contribute 25 million euros ($29.3 million) to the newly set up European Media and Information Fund to combat fake news, the company said on Wednesday, amid criticism tech giants are not doing enough to debunk online disinformation.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-03-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 12:44 IST
Google to contribute $29 mln to new EU fund to fight fake news
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@caesars)

Alphabet unit Google will contribute 25 million euros ($29.3 million) to the newly set up European Media and Information Fund to combat fake news, the company said on Wednesday, amid criticism tech giants are not doing enough to debunk online disinformation. The COVID-19 pandemic and the U.S. election last year spurred a massive spike in misinformation, with some blaming social media for not being more proactive in tackling the issue while regulators have indicated they may take action via heavy-handed restrictions.

The European Media and Information Fund, launched by the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation and the European University Institute last week, aims to enlist researchers, fact-checkers, not-for-profits, and other public interest-oriented bodies to help in the fight against fake news. "While navigating the uncertainty and challenges of the last year, it has proven more important than ever for people to access accurate information, and sort facts from fiction," Matt Brittin, head of Google's EMEA Business & Operations, said in a blog post.

The fund has a duration of five years. The European Digital Media Observatory, which is a European Commission project set up last year and whose members include fact-checkers and academic researchers, will evaluate and select the projects. ($1 = 0.8531 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

World Bank provides $375 million to improve Sahel Pastoralism Support Project

Efforts to improve the productivity and resilience of pastoral production systems in the Sahel get a strong boost with a 375 million new IDA financing, approved by the Board of World Banks Executive Directors today, to support the implement...

Sports News Roundup: Rangers top Caps with four-goal third period; USOPC sets rules for protests at U.S. Olympic Trials and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NHL roundup Rangers top Caps with four-goal third periodArtemi Panarin posted a goal and two assists -- all in the third period -- as the New York Rangers rallied to defeat the visiting W...

'Game Of Thrones' stage production in the works

Celebrated author George RR Martin is developing a stage version of HBOs smash hit series Game of Thrones for Broadway, the West End and Australia.The epic fantasy show, which aired on HBO for eight seasons from 2011 to 2019, was based on M...

MP: SAF jawan kills fianc e's brother over her refusal to marry

A 28-year-old jawan of the Madhya Pradesh polices special armed force SAF allegedly shot his fiances brother dead after the woman refused to marry him, police said on Wednesday.The womans mother was also seriously injured in the firing and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021