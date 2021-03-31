Left Menu

Investigation begins into how ship got stuck on Suez Canal

The Ever Given's captain was committed to fully complying with the probe, which will start on Wednesday, Sheesha said. The six-day blockage threw global supply chains into disarray after the 400-meter-long (430-yard) ship became jammed diagonally across a southern section of the canal, the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 31-03-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 14:03 IST
Investigation begins into how ship got stuck on Suez Canal
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Formal investigations into how the giant container ship Ever Given ran aground in the Suez Canal, shutting down shipping in the major global waterway for almost a week, begin on Wednesday, a canal official told Reuters. Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Chairman Osama Rabie has suggested weather conditions, including high winds, and human error could have played a role in the grounding on March 23.

The investigation will include examining the seaworthiness of the ship and its captain's actions to help determine the causes, Rabie advisor Captain Sayed Sheasha told Reuters. The Ever Given's captain was committed to fully complying with the probe, which will start on Wednesday, Sheesha said.

The six-day blockage threw global supply chains into disarray after the 400-meter-long (430-yard) ship became jammed diagonally across a southern section of the canal, the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia. The incident is expected to give rise to a flurry of insurance claims, with Lloyd's of London expecting a "large loss", possibly amounting to $100 million or more, according to its chairman.

The Japanese owner of the Ever Given said it had not received any claims or lawsuits over the blockage. Investigators had already boarded the ship, which is in a lake that separates two sections of the canal, on Tuesday, a canal source and a shipping agent said.

The SCA has scheduled accelerated shipping convoys to clear a backlog of more than 400 ships that built up at either end of the canal and along its course after the Ever Given became stranded. It has said it hopes the queues can be cleared by the end of the week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Firefighter who tried to help George Floyd to resume testimony at ex-officer's murder trial

A Minneapolis firefighter whose offers of medical aid to George Floyd during his deadly arrest last May were rebuffed by police was due to return to the witness stand on Wednesday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former policeman charged ...

Priyanka reaches out to housewives in poll-bound Kerala

Reaching out to women voters in Kerala, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday highlighted the crucial role they play in society and said till entering politics at the age of 47,she looked after her children, cleaned her house and coo...

Fahadh Faasil's 'Joji' to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in April

Actor Fahadh Faasil-starrer Malayalam crime-drama Joji is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 7. Directed by Dileesh Pothan, Joji also stars Baburaj, Shammi Thilakan, Alistair Alex and Unnimaya Prasad in pivotal roles. The fi...

BJP files complaint against Mamata Banerjee with EC over alleged threats

Accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of issuing threats to its supporters in her rallies, BJP has registered a complaint with the Election Commission over comments made by her.In its letter to the poll panel, BJP on Tuesday a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021