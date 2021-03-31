Left Menu

ExxonMobil signs pact to supply lubricants to Nissan Motor India PV aftermarket biz

This partnership adds to our continuous efforts to provide consumers with technologically superior and advanced formulated lubricants for their vehicles to keep them performing at their best, said Deepankar Banerjee, CEO, ExxonMobil Lubricants.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 14:40 IST
ExxonMobil Lubricants has signed an agreement with Nissan Motor India for supplying lubricants for the car maker's passenger vehicles (PV) aftermarket business. Under the partnership, ExxonMobil will supply an extensive range of engine oils to Nissan India that are compatible not only with BS-VI standards but also to the older generation BS-III or BS-IV PVs of the carmaker, a release said on Wednesday. The co-developed engine oils will be available through the Nissan service network for all variants of Nissan models from April 1, ExxonMobil Lubricants said. “This partnership adds to our continuous efforts to provide consumers with technologically superior and advanced formulated lubricants for their vehicles to keep them performing at their best,” said Deepankar Banerjee, CEO, ExxonMobil Lubricants. ExxonMobil is providing the latest lubes technology that helps protect Nissan engines and allows them to run more efficiently, he added.

The all-new range of engine oils includes synthetic and semi-synthetic PV products that were developed by ExxonMobil's global research and development center through trials and tests to deliver optimum engine performance in different conditions, the release said. “This collaboration reiterates our commitment of providing the most advanced technologies to our discerning Indian customers. The partnership with ExxonMobil is a major step in our effort towards this journey,” said Rakesh Srivastava, MD, Nissan Motor India.

