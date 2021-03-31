Left Menu

Tencent-backed Linklogis to raise $1.02 bln in HK IPO - sources

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 31-03-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 15:14 IST
Tencent-backed Linklogis to raise $1.02 bln in HK IPO - sources
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Tencent-backed Chinese fintech firm Linklogis Inc. will price its shares at HK$17.58 each - slightly above the flagged mid-point - to raise up to $1.02 billion in its initial public offering (IPO), according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter. The sources could not be named as the information was not yet public.

Linklogis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Also Read: Alibaba's browser removed from Chinese Android app stores

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AB Food's Primark pauses placing new orders in Myanmar

Primark owner Associated British Foods said the fashion retailer has paused placing new production orders in Myanmar in the wake of last months military coup.Primark have now paused new orders in Myanmar, said an AB Foods spokesman....

The feeding of the one thousand: Idlib sanctuary offers cats a refuge from war

When Syrias war forced Alaa al-Jaleel to close his cat sanctuary in Aleppo in 2015 and head north to the rebel stronghold of Idlib, he took around 100 animals with him and reopened it there.Now his successors at Ernestos Sanctuary care for ...

Hungarian journalists say state conceals impact of world's deadliest COVID-19 outbreak

Hungarian journalists accused the government on Wednesday of putting lives at risk by barring the media from covering the full extent of what is now the worlds deadliest COVID-19 outbreak. In an open letter published by most of the countrys...

COVID: Rajasthan govt increases night curfew timings by 1 hr in eight districts

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday decided to increase the night curfew timings by one hour in eight worst-affected districts in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state.Also, markets in urban areas across the state will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021