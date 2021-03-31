Tencent-backed Linklogis to raise $1.02 bln in HK IPO - sources

Tencent-backed Chinese fintech firm Linklogis Inc. will price its shares at HK$17.58 each - slightly above the flagged mid-point - to raise up to $1.02 billion in its initial public offering (IPO), according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter. The sources could not be named as the information was not yet public.

Linklogis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

