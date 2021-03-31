Left Menu

Chitkara University secures 'Research Funding' for 7 projects from Government and International Agencies

Since its inception, CURIN has attained excellence and received recognition from the Government of India as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organization and has filed more than 650 patents and serving societies through different projects.Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor of Chitkara University congratulated the Principal Investigators for getting selected among the top scientist of the countries and attracting funding.

Supporting the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ mission, Chitkara University, Punjab secured Government research funding of INR 2 crores for 7 projects in the AY 2020-21. In the AY 2020-21, Chitkara University bagged 7 research projects funding worth INR 2 crores from International agencies and the Government of India. The research areas that attracted funding included Health Sciences, Agriculture Sciences and Défense Sectors.

The year 2020-21 witnessed Chitkara University research projects gaining attention from International Research Agencies including the prestigious Erasmus grant (European Union Agency). The European Union agency, Erasmus provided a funding grant to the tune of € 30,000 (INR 26 Lakhs) to seek solutions to improvise the healthcare education system in Europe. The international funding(s) were complemented with funds from various Government of India (GOI) departments including the ‘Department of Science and Technology (DST) and the ‘Défense Research and Development Organization’ (DRDO). The Chitkara University research projects with profound social impact include the projects spearheaded by the ‘Science and Technology Hub initiative’ from the university to reach and teach the rural community about different aspects of water management, rural education and rural healthcare systems. The teams working on the rural development agenda includes the ‘BhuGoal Team’ working to develop the weather stations to facilitate village level weather forecasting at the frugal cost of INR 2,000, and a team working to provide the farmer's community with a sustainable and eco-friendly solution to rice stubble management. A research team has also developed a smart ergonomic portable commode chair to enable mobility for the specially-abled members of our society. The Indian Défense sector is slated to receive a secure framework for voice communication through the hardware implementation project spearheaded by the university.

The funded projects have been designed to aim to strengthen the national missions of India including Digital India, Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat. The Chitkara University’s high-impact research competence comes from the university’s sophisticated research facilities, passionate researcher fraternity, and institutional support mechanisms including ‘Chitkara University incepted Chitkara University Research and Innovation Network’ (CURIN). Incepted in the year 2014, CURIN was established to establish Chitkara University as a premium research organization. Since its inception, CURIN has attained excellence and received recognition from the Government of India as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organization and has filed more than 650 patents and serving societies through different projects.

Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor of Chitkara University congratulated the ‘Principal Investigators’ for getting selected among the top scientist of the countries and attracting funding. She shared that, “The research endowment the university has attracted is in sync and an outcome of the Chitkara University vision to develop the better world to live in through the University research ecosystem. The infrastructure and financial support extended by the University has motivated the globally recognized researchers to join Chitkara University Research and Innovation Network.” For more information, please see the video: https://youtu.be/wxpRMLRc44c About Chitkara University: Chitkara University, situated near Chandigarh, has emerged as the most vibrant and high-ranking University in North India. The University offers courses in Engineering & Technology, Business, Planning & Architecture, Art & Design, Mass Communication, Sales & Marketing, Hospitality Management, Pharmacy, Health Sciences, and Education. University's ranking laurels include becoming the only University in Punjab to feature in the prestigious QS World University Rankings: Asia 2021 edition and being in the top 25 universities of the country in the prestigious ARIIA 2020 ranking. Chitkara Business School has also brought laurels to the university by being declared the ''B-School of the year 2020'' by Academic Insight Magazine, featuring in the 'Top-50 B-Schools for 2020' list by the Business Standard, being rated as A+++ in B-School Ranking 2020 by Business India Magazine, and securing the 9th rank in the coveted 'The Education Post IIRF Best B-School Ranking 2021. Additionally, Chitkara's Engineering Colleges was ranked 8th (national) and 4th (regional) in DataQuest's 'India's Best 100 Tech-Enabled Engineering Colleges-2020' survey.

