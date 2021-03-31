Ten MS Word Tricks and Features

Microsoft Word is a standard for enterprise productivity and is used by more than one billion computers each day. Although it is used by many people out there, most users still don't know how to use MS word to its maximum. Microsoft Word is packed with so many features that can make your regular day-to-day editing tasks much easier and simpler and thus, improve work efficiency and productivity.

Everyone would want their day-to-day task to become simpler and easier so, they can become more productive and efficient and when you're using MS Word then with the help of these 10 MS Word Tricks and Features you can get the most of the software and improve your work Efficiency and Productivity:

Delete Text Easily

This is a useful tip that most of us are unaware of. Instead of trying to delete the text by holding down the Backspace key which can take a lot of time if the text is long, simply press Ctrl + Backspace and place the mouse cursor after the word you want to erase and all the text until that point will be instantly deleted.

Find Tool

Instead of reading the whole document to find a specific word or using the mouse to find the Find tool, simply press Ctrl + F to open the Find there. Now, type the word that you want to find in the document.

You can also use the Replace function of the Find tool to replace a certain word or phrase with a different word or phrase.

Keyboard Shortcuts

While most of your may be familiar with Keyboard Shortcuts, they are still one of the best ways by which you can improve productivity and efficiency when using MS word. Learning keyboard shortcuts for all the commonly used functions is a good thing to do in order to improve productivity and efficiency.

Smart Lookup

Using the Smart Lookup feature, you can save a lot of your time. Anytime you see a new word or phrase in the document, just highlight it and right-click & select Smart Lookup. Smart Lookup is a quick feature that searches the web for the highlighted word or phrase without opening a separate browser window. From word definitions to news, Smart Lookup will show all of the relevant information about that word or phrase.

Proofreading

Word has been correcting Spelling and Grammar for quite some time now but these aren't enough to deliver high-quality content nowadays. Nowadays, you need to proofread, high-quality content and with the help of a new feature, proofreading becomes easier in word.

You can find the Proofing tab from the Options and make the content high-quality with additional features that you will get with this tool.

Text to Speech

With the help of Dictate, a project by Microsoft Garage, you can type documents with your voice. Instead of typing all day to get things done, you can just type with your voice with the help of Dictate.

Dictate is an add-in for MS Word that converts speech into text using the speech recognition algorithm behind the Cortona and Microsoft Translator. All you have to do is download and install Dictate on your PC and once it is installed, you can use it to convert your speech into text.

Synonyms Lookup

There is the addition of a new feature, Synonyms lookup using which you can find out possible synonyms of a highlighted word. All you have to do is highlight a word, right-click on it, and then hover over the Synonyms option. Some synonyms of that word will show up and you can choose a word that you think fits there best.

Document Conversion

Sometimes you need a document in the form of a PDF and you don't have an external converter using which you can convert a word document into PDF so, in that case, the desktop version of Microsoft Word comes in handy and you can use it to convert your document into PDF.

All you have to do is when saving the document on the Save As screen, select PDF (*.pdf) as the file type from the dropdown menu and the selected document will be saved as a PDF. You may also use online tools such as Lua which supports Word to PDF, PDF to Word, and many other document conversions straight from your web browser.

Read Aloud

Another new feature has been included by Microsoft called Read Aloud, which as the name suggests can read out the content of the document aloud. When you use this tool then it will read the text of the document aloud which will help you find errors in the document.

You can find the Read Aloud feature under the Review Ribbon. Once you start Read Aloud, you can change the voice of the reader and start/stop the reader.

Clear all the formatting

If you have copied something from an external source or editing an existing document to make it work for you then strange formatting can slow you down and it can take some time to fix all the formatting, one by one. So, instead of fixing all the formatting, just highlight the text and press Ctrl + Space or click on the Clear All Formatting button to remove the formatting from the highlighted text and start fresh.

