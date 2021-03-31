Left Menu

Volkswagen regrets how Voltswagen campaign was perceived

Reuters | Hamburg | Updated: 31-03-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 20:56 IST
Volkswagen regrets how Voltswagen campaign was perceived
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Volkswagen on Wednesday said it regretted how its Voltswagen marketing stunt was perceived, a day after pulling an official statement announcing it as the new name for its U.S. division.

"We regret if it appeared to some that we overshot the mark of the campaign," the Wolfsburg-based carmaker said in a statement.

Volkswagen came under criticism on social media for its news release, which it later pulled, with some commentators recalling the company's diesel emissions scandal and years of misleading customers and regulators.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala HC directive on voters with multiple entries

Kochi, Mar 31 PTI The Kerala High Court on Wednesday disposed of a petition filed by Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Ramesh Chennithala seeking to restrain fake and multiple entry voters from participating in the polls.Disposing ...

Over 110 of Apple's manufacturing partners to move to 100 pc renewable energy for production

Tech major Apple on Wednesday said that over 110 of its manufacturing partners around the world are moving towards 100 per cent renewable energy for production of Apple devices as part of its sustainability efforts.This will see nearly eigh...

US NSA to host trilateral dialogue with Japan and South Korea on April 2

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will hold a trilateral dialogue with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts on the issue of North Korea on Friday, the White House announced on Wednesday.On April 2, Sullivan will welcome Natio...

Tunisia goverment and UGTT union sign deal on economic reforms

Tunisias goverment and the powerful UGTT labour union signed on Wednesday a deal for the launch of an economic package that includes reform of subsidies, the tax system and state firms, Prime Minister Hichem Mehcichi said.The deal, which co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021