Intelligent automation can help CSPs realize USD850 million annual value: Report

The report which surveyed more than 100 CSP executives from across North America, Europe, Latin America, EMEA and APAC region highlights the financial importance of implementing intelligent automation into the network management infrastructure of businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Espoo | Updated: 31-03-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 21:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Large communication service providers (CSPs) can potentially realize USD850 million in annual value via cost savings and additional revenues by leveraging intelligent automation, according to a new report from Nokia and STL Partners.

The report which surveyed more than 100 CSP executives from across North America, Europe, Latin America, EMEA and APAC region highlights the financial importance of implementing intelligent automation into the network management infrastructure of businesses.

As per the report, CSPs with average revenue of USD15 billion can generate an equivalent of 5.7% in annual value by deploying intelligent automation into facets network and service operations, customer care, marketing and sales, and fraud protection, among others.

"By incorporating intelligent automation, operators can not only better manage operational complexities, but unlock revenue streams from new use cases across consumer and enterprise," said Hamdy Farid, Cloud and Network Services Head of Applications at Nokia.

Here are the key highlights of the survey:

  • over 40% feel they have a clear automation strategy
  • only 21% of the survey respondents noted they currently systematically track well-defined KPIs
  • over 70% of CSPs surveyed have a strategy to grow revenues from services that extend beyond connectivity and they see automation as integral to delivering these services

According to the survey, CSPs who prioritize automation building blocks by defining automated domains and evaluating their importance are more likely to reduce operating costs, enable new services and faster time to market, as well as manage the complexity of existing networks.

