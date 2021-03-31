Left Menu

Volkswagen pulls name-change stunt after it backfires on social media

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 22:42 IST
Volkswagen pulls name-change stunt after it backfires on social media
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Volkswagen AG's U.S. unit apologized on Wednesday after a false statement it issued about a name change was widely slammed on social media.

The company acknowledged that the false announcement - claiming it would rename its U.S. operations as 'Voltswagen of America' - had "upset some people and we are sorry about any confusion this has caused." The stunt, which came just ahead of April Fool's Day on the first of the month, when companies often release prank statements, was meant to call attention to its electric vehicle efforts, the carmaker said.

The statement was criticized on social media, with some commentators recalling the company's diesel-emissions scandal and years of misleading customers and regulators. Automotive News, in a blog post titled "VW lied to sell diesels; now it lied to sell EVs," said the automaker "still seems to think lying to the public is an acceptable corporate strategy."

The initial statement outlining the name change, posted on its website and accompanied by tweets, was reported by Reuters and other outlets globally and included a detailed description of its purported rebranding efforts and new logos. The company pulled it late on Tuesday.

"The renaming was designed to be an announcement in the spirit of April Fool's Day, highlighting the launch of the all-electric ID.4 SUV and signaling our commitment to bringing electric mobility to all," a VW U.S. spokesman said. A Volkswagen spokesman in Germany called the rebranding a "nice idea" with a focus on marketing. Volkswagen Group of America CEO Scott Keogh did not respond to messages.

The incident marks the latest communication hiccup at the group, which made headlines last year when it withdrew and apologised for an advert posted on its official Instagram page for its Golf cars that it admitted was racist and insulting. Still, at least one analyst wrote a research note praising the name change.

VW's preferred shares were flat on Wednesday after closing 4.7% higher on Tuesday, while common shares were down 1%, having closed 10.3% higher the previous day. German financial watchdog BaFin had no immediate comment. The regulator said this month it was watching Volkswagen shares in a routine way following a recent rally.

Volkswagen, the world's second-largest carmaker, expects to double electric vehicle deliveries and boost profits for its core brand this year after stepping up its switch to fully electric vehicles in a bid to catch up with Tesla. Some VW officials have expressed frustration that its significant U.S. EV efforts have not drawn as much attention as Tesla or General Motors.

The Volkswagen brand aims to invest 16 billion euros ($19 billion) in electrification and digitalization by 2025. It has committed to sell one million EVs worldwide by 2025. Volkswagen in 2015 admitted to using illegal software to rig diesel engine tests in the United States, sparking Germany's biggest corporate crisis and costing the carmaker more than 32 billion euros in fines, refits and legal costs.

In 2017, VW pleaded guilty to fraud, obstruction of justice and making false statements as part of a $4.3 billion settlement reached with the U.S. Justice Department over the automaker's diesel emissions scandal. ($1 = 0.8519 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Love Alarm Season 3: Is it finally happening?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey logs highest new daily COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic - ministry

Turkey has recorded 39,302 new coronavirus cases in the space of 24 hours, the highest level since the beginning of the pandemic, health ministry data showed on Wednesday.The government eased measures to curb the pandemic in Turkey earlier ...

Greece eases some curbs to relieve pandemic fatigue, shops to reopen

Greece will ease some COVID-19 lockdown curbs to relieve peoples fatigue with protracted restrictions, allowing small retail shops to reopen, authorities said on Wednesday as the surge of COVID-19 infections continues.We acknowledge the psy...

Godrej Properties gives exit to HDFC Property Fund in Pune project

Godrej Properties on Wednesday said it has increased stake in Godrej Realty to 100 per cent from 51 per cent by acquiring equity shares from HDFC Property Fund.Godrej Realty Private Limited is engaged in construction and development of land...

MNM has set trend with initiative to recall mlas if they fail to deliver; Kamal Haasan

Makkal Neethi Maiam has set the trend with an initiative to recall its MLAs if they failed to deliver on their promises in the event of MNM candidates getting elected after the April 6 assembly polls, party chief Kamal Hassan said here on W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021