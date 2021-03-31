Left Menu

Facebook removes video of Trump interview with daughter-in-law Lara, citing ban

She later posted a screenshot of an email from Facebook that said her video with Trump speaking had been removed, citing the ban on his accounts. Trump was suspended from Facebook and Facebook-owned Instagram indefinitely over incitement of violence following the Jan. 6 riot by Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-03-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 23:57 IST
Facebook removes video of Trump interview with daughter-in-law Lara, citing ban
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Facebook Inc has removed a video of an interview with former U.S. President Donald Trump, who remains banned from the platform, from his daughter-in-law Lara Trump's Facebook page, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Lara Trump, who is married to the former president's son Eric and recently joined Fox News as a contributor, had promoted an interview with Trump for her own online show "The Right View" in Instagram posts on Tuesday. She later posted a screenshot of an email from Facebook that said her video with Trump speaking had been removed, citing the ban on his accounts.

Trump was suspended from Facebook and Facebook-owned Instagram indefinitely over incitement of violence following the Jan. 6 riot by Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Facebook has sent the case of Trump's suspension to its independent oversight board. "In line with the block we placed on Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts, further content posted in the voice of Donald Trump will be removed and result in additional limitations on the accounts," the email read.

The Facebook spokeswoman, who spoke on condition that her name not be used, confirmed the email was real but declined to comment. Trump spokesman Jason Miller did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the action. In another email shared by Lara Trump on her Facebook page, Facebook said the guidance applied to all campaign accounts, messaging vehicles and former Trump surrogates on the site.

Since the ban, the former president has been shown speaking on Facebook's platforms in news coverage from outlets such as Fox News and Newsmax. Trump was barred by several social media platforms after the riot, including Twitter Inc, which has said its ban is permanent, and Alphabet Inc's YouTube, which said it will reinstate his account when the risk of violence decreases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK-hosted summit seeks solutions for 'searing injustice' of climate change

Developing nations to help set climate diplomacy agenda UK criticised for decision to cut overseas aid budget As costs of climate change soar, calls for debt relief grow Updates with quotes from closing of event By Megan Rowling and Lauri...

Biden kicks off effort to reshape U.S. economy with infrastructure package

President Joe Biden on Wednesday will call for a dramatic and permanent shift in the direction of the U.S. economy with a roughly 2 trillion package to invest in traditional projects like roads and bridges alongside tackling climate change ...

Olympics-Bowman to lead U.S. men's hockey team in Beijing

Chicago Blackhawks president of hockey operations Stan Bowman has been appointed general manager of the U.S. mens Olympic ice hockey team for the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, USA Hockey said on Wednesday. Bowman, who also serves as Blackhawks...

Macron orders COVID-19 lockdown across all of France, closes schools

President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday ordered France into its third national lockdown and said schools would close for three weeks as he sought to push back a third wave of COVID-19 infections that threatens to overwhelm hospitals. With th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021