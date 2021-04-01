Left Menu

Microsoft wins $21.9 bln contract with U.S. Army to supply augmented reality headsets

Microsoft wins $21.9 bln contract with U.S. Army to supply augmented reality headsets
Microsoft Corp on Wednesday said it has won a deal to sell the U.S. Army augmented reality headsets based on its HoloLens product and backed by Azure cloud computing services.

Citing a Microsoft spokesperson, CNBC reported that the contract could be worth up to $21.88 billion over 10 years.

