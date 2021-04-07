Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Mark 'World Health Day' 2021 by Providing Scholarships for Doctors in Many New Specialties in Africa and Asia

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India&Accra, Ghana– Business Wire India • Merck Foundation in partnership with African First Ladies and Ministers of Health, have already provided for more than 1100 doctors from 42 Countries with 1 & 2-year specialty scholarship to improve access to quality and equitable healthcare in Africa, Asia, and Latin America in specialties of Oncology, Diabetes, Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine, Endocrinology, Sexual and Reproductive Medicine, Acute Medicine, Respiratory Medicine, Human Assisted Reproduction and Embryology & Fertility specialty, to be the first in their countries.

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, mark ‘World Health Day’ 2021 together with 19 African First Ladies and the Minister of Health by announcing scholarships in various new specialties for young African Doctors.

Senator, Dr. RashaKelej, CEO of Merck Foundation explained, “In line with our vision to strengthen the public healthcare system in Africa, Asia, and developing countries, on this World Health Day, I am very proud to announce that Merck Foundation have widened the horizons by introducing scholarships for young local doctors in many new underserved specialties including: Emergency and Resuscitation Medicine, Gastroenterology, Laparoscopic Surgical Skills, Mental Health: Psychological Therapies, Orthopedic Trauma Science, Paediatric, Emergency Medicine, Advanced Surgical Practice, Dermatology, Neonatal Medicine, Pain Management, Psychiatry, Clinical Microbiology and infectious diseases, Ophthalmology, Internal Medicine, Neuroimaging for research, Urology, Trauma, and orthopedics. We are very proud to invite applications from African and Asian doctors from under-served communities for these scholarships on our mail: info@merck-foundation.com”.

Merck Foundation continues to build healthcare capacity in African, Asian, and Latin American countries with the aim to provide access to quality and equitable healthcare solutions.

Senator, Dr. RashaKelej further elaborated, “We believe that every patient is important and deserves the best of specialized treatment, irrespective of the geographical parameters. Thus, we at Merck Foundation strongly believe that building professional healthcare capacity is the best strategy to improve access to quality and equitable healthcare solutions for patients in underserved communities.

We have so far provided for more than 1100 Doctors from 42 countries across Africa, Asia, and Latin America with one & two-year specialty training in multiple fields such as Oncology, Diabetes, Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine, Endocrinology, Sexual and Reproductive Medicine, Acute Medicine, Respiratory Medicine, Human Assisted Reproduction and Embryology & Fertility specialty, to be the first in their countries”.

So far, Merck Foundation has provided medical specialty training in various specialties to doctors from the following 42 countries: Zimbabwe, Zambia, Vietnam, Uganda, United Arab Emirates, Tanzania, Sudan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Sierra Leone, Senegal, Rwanda, Philippines, Peru, Nigeria, Niger, Nepal, Namibia, Myanmar, Mozambique, Mexico, Mauritius, Malaysia, Malawi, Liberia, Kenya, Indonesia, Guinea Conakry, Ghana, Gambia, Gabon, Ethiopia, Egypt, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Congo Brazzaville, Chad, Central African Republic, Cameroon, Cambodia, Burundi, Botswana, and Bangladesh.

