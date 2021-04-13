Left Menu

Apple’s next event scheduled for April 20, Siri reveals

At the upcoming special event, Apple is expected to launch new iPad Pro models, AirTags, among other products. The Cupertino-based tech giant hasn't sent official media invites for the upcoming event yet.

Updated: 13-04-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 14:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Apple seems to be gearing up for a special event as its voice assistant Siri has revealed the date for the company's next event (via MacRumors). The event will take place on Tuesday, April 20, at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

Apple's April 20 event is expected to be held in digital format and will be live-streamed on the company's official website and YouTube channel. The Cupertino-based tech giant hasn't sent official media invites for the upcoming event yet.

According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, at its upcoming special event, Apple is expected to launch new iPad Pro models, AirTags, among other products.

Recently, Bloomberg reported that Apple will launch a 12.9-inch iPad Pro featuring a Mini-LED display technology in the second half of April 2021. The new models are said to feature faster processors - similar to the M1 chipset in the new Macs - as well as a faster USB-C port and upgraded cameras.

