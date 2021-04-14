iMerit Technology Recognized as Great Place to Work®

The company added over 1,200 people during the pandemic, surpassing 4000 in total LOS GATOS, California and KOLKATA, India, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iMerit, a leading data annotation and enrichment company for artificial intelligence applications, announced it has received the prestigious Great Place to Work certification for 2021.

During the global COVID-19 pandemic, a time when many companies were laying off and furloughing employees, iMerit was investing in and growing their full-time workforce. iMerit had to reinvent themselves, pivoting from a culture based on centralized technology centers to a fully distributed Work From Home model. Through a relentless commitment to clients and investing heavily in employee wellness and skill development, iMerit overcame the challenges of 2020 to be stronger than ever, reaching new highs in client satisfaction, revenue, employee growth and workforce development. Radha Ramaswami Basu, CEO and founder of iMerit, said, ''Technology played a major role in maintaining the welfare of our employees and our strong culture, but also to continue servicing the growing needs of our clients. The strength and resilience of our people is what enabled us to thrive in challenging times. Our employees support the most advanced AI applications in the world. AI companies are moving towards production-ready deployments and they require an increasingly complex workforce. Our culture and investment in people allowed us to meet that challenge in a way that is celebrated by every employee.'' iMerit was founded as a social enterprise to help build the digital livelihoods of the future while effecting positive social and economic change. iMerit's commitment to learning and development programs for employees has triggered transformational effects in local communities. Anirban Roy Chowdhury, iMerit's Vice President, Human Resources, said, ''During the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire organization was put to a test, and processes were evolved to make the transition to remote work as smooth as possible for our employees, who stood strong in unprecedented circumstances. We did this while adding over 1,200 people, surpassing 4,000 in total, and maintained our diversity goals with 80% coming from impact communities and 54% women. The Great Place to Work certification stands as a testament to the success of our efforts and our continual commitment to building a productive and employee-centric environment.'' Basu added, ''I believe this is the model for the future. We use technology to accelerate innovation as we transform the workforce. It's a model where young people can work from anywhere. Our engagement, training and skilling can happen online. To be recognized by Great Place to Work® reinforces our belief in our core ideology through inclusive employment, creating a tech-enabled workforce and inspires us to do even more in the future.'' About Great Place to Work The certification is awarded by Great Place to Work®, which is the global authority in creating, assessing, and identifying the best workplaces around the world. Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place to Work® Institute for assessment, benchmarking and planning actions to strengthen their workplace culture. Great Place to Work® Institute's methodology is recognized as rigorous and objective and is considered as the gold standard for defining great workplaces across business, academia and government organizations.

About iMerit iMerit works with customers to enrich and label their data, and to achieve the best results from their algorithms. iMerit's work powers advanced algorithms in Machine Learning, Computer Vision, natural language understanding, e-commerce, augmented reality and data analytics. The advanced workforce labels data for transformative technologies such as advancing cancer cell research, optimizing crop yields and training driverless cars to understand their environment. The company drives social and economic change by tapping into an under-resourced talent pool and creating digital inclusion. Our team of 4,000 full-time staff includes over 50% women. The company is funded by CDC Group, Omidyar Network, Michael and Susan Dell Foundation, and Khosla Impact. For more information, visit: www.imerit.net Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1487554/iMerit_Great_Place_to_Work.jpg PWR PWR

