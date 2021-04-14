Left Menu

Sony Xperia 10 III is a mid-range 5G phone with OLED display; triple camera, 4500mAh battery

The Sony Xperia 10 III is backed by a 4500mAh battery - 25% more capacity than the Xperia 10 II - and supports 30W fast-charging. While the Xperia Adaptive Charging technology ensures the battery isn't overworked, Battery Care prevents the phone from overcharging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 15:10 IST
Sony Xperia 10 III is a mid-range 5G phone with OLED display; triple camera, 4500mAh battery
The Sony Xperia 10 III boasts a 6.0-inch full HD+ HDR-compatible organic EL display with 2520 x 1080-pixels resolution. The display supports a 60Hz refresh rate and a 120 Hz touch sampling rate.

Sony on Wednesday launched a new mid-range 5G smartphone -Xperia 10 III - in Japan. Key highlights of the new handset include an FHD+ HDR-compatible OLED display, triple camera setup, a 4,500 mAh battery and Snapdragon 690 5G processor.

The Sony Xperia 10 III will be released in multiple regions including Japan in the early summer. While there is no information regarding its pricing, the device will be offered in Black, white, blue, pink color options.

Sony Xperia 10 III: Specifications

Display

The Sony Xperia 10 III boasts a 6.0-inch full HD+ HDR-compatible organic EL display with 2520 x 1080-pixels resolution. The display supports a 60Hz refresh rate and a 120 Hz touch sampling rate.

The notchless display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6 and comes with IPX5/8 waterproof and IP6X dustproof rating. Further, the device enables smoother multitasking with an enhanced 21:9 multi-window featuring a pop-up window that allows users to overlay another window on top of the displayed window.

Performance

Under the hood, the Sony Xperia 10 III features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor with an integrated Snapdragon X51 5G Modem-RF System. The chipset is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of in-built storage which can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD.

The handset is equipped with Xperia Transfer 2 that facilitates quick and safe, wired/wireless transfer of data such as photos and videos from an old device to the Xperia 10 III.

The device runs on Android 11.

Camera

The device houses a vertically-aligned triple camera setup that includes a 12MP wide-angle (27mm) lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens (16mm) with 120-degree field-of-view and an 8MP telephoto lens (54mm). The rear camera supports 10x Hybrid zoom, 4K movie recording, SteadyShot and 720p Slowmotion at 120fps.

The front camera is an 8MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, HDR, SteadyShot and more features.

Battery and Connectivity

The Sony Xperia 10 III is backed by a 4500mAh battery - 25% more capacity than the Xperia 10 II - and supports 30W fast-charging. While the Xperia Adaptive Charging technology ensures the battery isn't overworked, Battery Care prevents the phone from overcharging.

Connectivity options include- WiFi802.11a/b/g/n(2.4GHz)/n(5GHz)/ac; GPS/A-GPS/QZSS; Bluetooth 5.1; NFC; Google Cast, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Audio

The phone is equipped with multiple audio technologies including Hi-Resolution Audio, High-Resolution Audio Wireless (LDAC), Qualcomm aptX HD audio. Besides, it features DSEE Ultimate technology that uses Sony's AI technology to upscale all your music close to High-Resolution Audio quality.

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Pakistan's Babar dethrones India's Kohli in ODI rankings

Pakistan captain Babar Azam ended India counterpart Virat Kohlis more than three-year reign as the top ranked one-day batsman in the latest official rankings published on Wednesday. Babars elegant strokemaking has often drawn comparisons wi...

Funding availability missing for South and Southeast Asian companies: S&P

Widespread access to funding across the credit spectrum is still a few months away for companies in South and Southeast Asia, according to SP Global Ratings. That is despite a broad-based recovery in GDP growth and profit growth for the cor...

Ukrainian pres says discusses Russia troop build-up with Japan PM Suga

Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke by phone with Japans Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga about the build-up of Russian troops near Ukraines border and thanked Suga for his support, a statement by Zelenskiys office said on Wednesday.Z...

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, currencies rise as bond yields dip on U.S. inflation data

Falling global bond yields helped lift emerging market currencies and stocks on Wednesday, with Russias rouble extending gains on hopes of easing tensions between Moscow and Washington over Ukraine. The rouble rose 0.4, having marked its be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021