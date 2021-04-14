Sony Xperia 10 III is a mid-range 5G phone with OLED display; triple camera, 4500mAh battery

Sony on Wednesday launched a new mid-range 5G smartphone -Xperia 10 III - in Japan. Key highlights of the new handset include an FHD+ HDR-compatible OLED display, triple camera setup, a 4,500 mAh battery and Snapdragon 690 5G processor.

The Sony Xperia 10 III will be released in multiple regions including Japan in the early summer. While there is no information regarding its pricing, the device will be offered in Black, white, blue, pink color options.

Sony Xperia 10 III: Specifications

Display

The Sony Xperia 10 III boasts a 6.0-inch full HD+ HDR-compatible organic EL display with 2520 x 1080-pixels resolution. The display supports a 60Hz refresh rate and a 120 Hz touch sampling rate.

The notchless display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6 and comes with IPX5/8 waterproof and IP6X dustproof rating. Further, the device enables smoother multitasking with an enhanced 21:9 multi-window featuring a pop-up window that allows users to overlay another window on top of the displayed window.

Performance

Under the hood, the Sony Xperia 10 III features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor with an integrated Snapdragon X51 5G Modem-RF System. The chipset is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of in-built storage which can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD.

The handset is equipped with Xperia Transfer 2 that facilitates quick and safe, wired/wireless transfer of data such as photos and videos from an old device to the Xperia 10 III.

The device runs on Android 11.

Camera

The device houses a vertically-aligned triple camera setup that includes a 12MP wide-angle (27mm) lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens (16mm) with 120-degree field-of-view and an 8MP telephoto lens (54mm). The rear camera supports 10x Hybrid zoom, 4K movie recording, SteadyShot and 720p Slowmotion at 120fps.

The front camera is an 8MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, HDR, SteadyShot and more features.

Battery and Connectivity

The Sony Xperia 10 III is backed by a 4500mAh battery - 25% more capacity than the Xperia 10 II - and supports 30W fast-charging. While the Xperia Adaptive Charging technology ensures the battery isn't overworked, Battery Care prevents the phone from overcharging.

Connectivity options include- WiFi802.11a/b/g/n(2.4GHz)/n(5GHz)/ac; GPS/A-GPS/QZSS; Bluetooth 5.1; NFC; Google Cast, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Audio

The phone is equipped with multiple audio technologies including Hi-Resolution Audio, High-Resolution Audio Wireless (LDAC), Qualcomm aptX HD audio. Besides, it features DSEE Ultimate technology that uses Sony's AI technology to upscale all your music close to High-Resolution Audio quality.