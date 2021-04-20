Motorola's new phone with 120Hz display, 108MP camera, 6000mAh battery costs Rs 17,999

HIGHLIGHT 6.78-inch Full HD+ Display

Snapdragon 732G Processor

108MP triple camera

6000 mAh Battery

Motorola on Tuesday launched two new G-series smartphones - Moto G40 and Moto G60 in India. The Moto G60 is priced at Rs 17,999 and will be available for purchase starting April 27th on Flipkart.

In addition, Flipkart will offer an instant discount of Rs 1,500 with ICICI bank credit cards and debit cards EMI transactions. The Moto G60 will be offered in a single memory configuration - 6GB+128GB - and two colour options- Dynamic Grey and Frosted Champagne.

Moto G60: Specifications and Features

Design and display

The Moto G60 boasts a 6.8-inch FHD+ HDR10 display with 2460 x 1080 Pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device comes with a water-repellent design and a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side.

Performance

The device is armoured with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G octa-core processor which is coupled with 6GB of RAM. It offers 128GB of built-in storage which is expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card.

The Moto G60 runs on Android 11 and comes with ThinkShield for mobile technology that provides multiple layers of protection and advanced security to keep your data safe and secure.

Battery and Connectivity

The device draws power from a massive 6000 mAh battery that supports 20W TurboPower charging. Connectivity options onboard the phone include- 4G LTE, WiFi802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Camera

Lastly, the Moto G60 houses a triple camera setup at the back with a main 108-megapixel ultra-high-resolution sensor with quad pixel technology. The main sensor is supported by a two-in-one 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and macro vision lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

On the front, there is a 32-megapixel snapper for selfies.