Left Menu

Motorola's new phone with 120Hz display, 108MP camera, 6000mAh battery costs Rs 17,999

The Moto G60 runs on Android 11 and comes with ThinkShield for mobile technology that provides multiple layers of protection and advanced security to keep your data safe and secure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 13:24 IST
Motorola's new phone with 120Hz display, 108MP camera, 6000mAh battery costs Rs 17,999
Lastly, the Moto G60 houses a triple camera setup at the back with a main 108-megapixel ultra-high-resolution sensor with quad pixel technology.

HIGHLIGHT

  • 6.78-inch Full HD+ Display
  • Snapdragon 732G Processor
  • 108MP triple camera
  • 6000 mAh Battery

Motorola on Tuesday launched two new G-series smartphones - Moto G40 and Moto G60 in India. The Moto G60 is priced at Rs 17,999 and will be available for purchase starting April 27th on Flipkart.

In addition, Flipkart will offer an instant discount of Rs 1,500 with ICICI bank credit cards and debit cards EMI transactions. The Moto G60 will be offered in a single memory configuration - 6GB+128GB - and two colour options- Dynamic Grey and Frosted Champagne.

Moto G60: Specifications and Features

Design and display

The Moto G60 boasts a 6.8-inch FHD+ HDR10 display with 2460 x 1080 Pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device comes with a water-repellent design and a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side.

Performance

The device is armoured with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G octa-core processor which is coupled with 6GB of RAM. It offers 128GB of built-in storage which is expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card.

The Moto G60 runs on Android 11 and comes with ThinkShield for mobile technology that provides multiple layers of protection and advanced security to keep your data safe and secure.

Battery and Connectivity

The device draws power from a massive 6000 mAh battery that supports 20W TurboPower charging. Connectivity options onboard the phone include- 4G LTE, WiFi802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Camera

Lastly, the Moto G60 houses a triple camera setup at the back with a main 108-megapixel ultra-high-resolution sensor with quad pixel technology. The main sensor is supported by a two-in-one 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and macro vision lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

On the front, there is a 32-megapixel snapper for selfies.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WB Polls: Last villages at Indo-Bangladesh border in Nadia demand pending ST cards

Nadia West Bengal India, April 20 The last village at the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengals Nadia district - New Shikarpur, along with two other neighbouring villages - Raninagar and Dohokola, is demanding the long-pending Schedule Tr...

7 more Indians boxers in semifinals of youth Worlds

Babyrojisana Chanu outclassed defending European champion Alexas Kubicka as seven Indian boxers stormed into the semi-finals at the youth world championships for men and women in Kielce, Poland.Along with Chanu 51kg, Arundhati Choudhary 69k...

COVID-19: Night curfew imposed in Telangana till May 1

The Telangana Government on Tuesday announced a night curfew in the state from 9 pm to 5 am till May 1 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases being reported in the state. The curfew will be in place till May 1 and will exempt essential servic...

Decision on domestic spectators for Tokyo Olympics may come in June - Mainichi

A decision on limits for domestic spectators for the Tokyo Olympics may not be made until June, the month before the scheduled start of the games, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Tuesday. A decision that foreign spectators would not be a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021