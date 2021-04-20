Left Menu

Atos in India certified as a Great Place to Work® by the GPTW Institute

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-04-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 17:00 IST
Atos in India certified as a Great Place to Work® by the GPTW Institute
Representative Image Image Credit: PR Newswire

Atos today announced that its Global Delivery Center and regional business unit in India have achieved the Great Place to Work® (GPTW) Certification endorsing them as an excellent place to work.

This recognition was bestowed on the company based on the results of the GPTW confidential employee survey program, in which 86% of the company's local employees participated in 2020.

''The GPTW certification is an endorsement from our employees based on their opinion and feedback. It reflects their engagement and the pride and belief they have in Atos work culture that promotes the values of trust, reliability, fairness, respect and camaraderie,'' said Nasir Shaikh, VP, Head of Human Resources, Atos India.

Atos has created a variety of programs to embed Atos culture of inclusivity and works diligently to ensure that all its employees have an equal opportunity to contribute, feel valued and appreciated, and are free to be who they are at work.

''With our 'We Are Atos' employee engagement and experience program, we are committed to constantly improving the wellbeing of Atos employees by providing them learning and development opportunities, rewarding careers, relevant talent and workforce management. We believe this approach contributes to making Atos an employer of choice in its industry and gives us a competitive advantage in the market. Including the 2 entities in India; we now have 26 GPTW certifications globally based on the 2020 GPTW Survey. This demonstrates the hard work that we put in for the continuous improvement of our ways of working,'' said Date Reitsema, Global Director 'We are Atos', Employee Experience, Atos. The certification outlines the appreciation that employees make of a pleasant work environment, trust in their managers and pride in their work - among many other workplace aspects. It also highlights the work of the company on diversity issues, which translates into an inclusive environment that guarantees equal opportunities to all.

The Great Place to Work® Institute is a highly acclaimed international organization with an employee experience platform for evaluating and identifying companies with best practices and programs in human resource management and company culture, employing progressive strategy for its business and people, enhancing employee experience and engagement.

About Atos Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

