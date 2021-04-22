Instagram's new tool automatically filters abusive messages

Facebook-owned Instagram has introduced a new tool that automatically filters Direct Message requests containing offensive words, phrases and emojis, similar to the comment filters that hide offensive comments on the platform.

Unlike the regular DM inbox, where people receive messages from their friends, DM requests is where they receive potentially offensive or abusive messages. This is why the new tool focuses on DM requests.

Instagram, together with leading anti-discrimination and anti-bullying organizations, has developed a predefined list of offensive terms that will be filtered from DM requests when the feature is turned on. Additionally, people will have the option to create their own custom list of words, phrases or emojis that they find hurtful or abusive.

DM requests containing these offensive terms - from both custom as well as the predefined list - will be automatically filtered into a separate hidden requests folder where the message text will be covered unless users tap to uncover it. Here, users can accept the message request, delete it, or report it.

Image Credit: Instagram

The new feature will roll out in several countries in the coming weeks and expand to more countries over the next few months.

"Because DMs are private conversations, we don't proactively look for hate speech or bullying the same way we do elsewhere on Instagram. That's why we're introducing a new tool which, when turned on, will automatically filter DM requests containing offensive words, phrases and emojis, so you never have to see them," Instagram wrote in a blog post.

Apart from this, Instagram is also introducing a new feature that will make it harder for blocked accounts to contact users again through a new account. The new feature, which will be available globally in the next few weeks, will allow Instagrammers to both block their account and preemptively block their new accounts that they may create.