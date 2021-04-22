Left Menu

IWIL India launches its First and largest Tech Incubation Program - Tech Supergirl for 3 Million Women in India on 22nd April 2021

Forging ahead with the motive, IWIL India launched the decades largest Tech Design Conference - Tech Supergirl this week to empower, incubate and accelerate women in the technological space in India and to make them become self-reliant and capable enough to secure their livelihoods.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 16:45 IST
IWIL India launches its First and largest Tech Incubation Program - Tech Supergirl for 3 Million Women in India on 22nd April 2021

NEW DELHI, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian Women Institutional League India (IWIL India), is the leading advocate for incubating, accelerating and empowering more than 20,000 aspiring young women, MSMEs and entrepreneurs across 25 cities. Forging ahead with the motive, IWIL India launched the decade's largest Tech Design Conference - Tech Supergirl this week to empower, incubate and accelerate women in the technological space in India and to make them become self-reliant and capable enough to secure their livelihoods. With its Technology Incubation Program - Tech Supergirl, IWIL India focuses on Skill development and job creation for over 25,000 women in the technology sector each year.

IWIL India is also concerned about the declining female labour force participation rate in India's GDP and aspires to bridge this gap by growing women's participation in India's GDP from a mere 18 percent to 50 percent. ''Tech Supergirl envisages to pursue the vision of AatmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyan and to ace women entrepreneurship in India. For this, we are empowering, incubating and raising women in technology, as it is the centre core to a self-reliant nation, a surging GDP and thrust in the economic potential,'' says Deepa Sayal, Chief Patron- IWIL India. Highlights of Tech Design Conference • Tech Supergirl program will impact more than 2.5 lakh women this year and by 2030, 3 Million Women in Business, Technology and Academia.

• With women becoming more resilient and multi-tasking, by 2030 Tech Supergirl aims to create 25,000+ jobs in Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, IoT, Blockchain, Data Analytics, Augmentation and much more in tech skills sector within India • 80+ start-ups, 15 CIOs & CTOs, 10+ partners, 250 CEOs, and more than 500 women spread across PAN India including the aspiring women entrepreneurs, technology stakeholders and women in businesses participated in this Tech-Design conference. The sessions were insightful with the collaboration of Industry experts, 40+ Influencers, 30 Speakers and technology leaders in IT and Digital Transformation. • The program was launched in partnership with AWS, Kerala Startup Mission, Dell, Nasscom (Future Skills Prime), TIE Surat, Ciba, i-TIC Foundation IIT Hyderabad and delegates from IBM, AWS, InMobi, Dell, NXP, Jaquar, CK Birla group, Vodafone & Razorpay. • This program also launched keynotes and discussions from Puneet Chandok - President India and South Asia - Amazon Internet Services Pvt. Ltd. and Vasuta Agarwal - Managing Director, Asia Pacific - InMobi. Success story from Woman Entrepreneur Dr. Blossom Kochhar, Chairperson, Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies was also shared in the program.

• Discussions on Future of work and technology in Women's business to enhance productivity, leadership and Best practices for Digital Transformation were addressed during the conference. For more information, please visit: https://iwilindia.com/techsupergirl/women-intech https://www.techsupergirl.com/ About IWIL India Indian Women Institutional League (IWIL) is a Non-profit Incubator that empowers 20000+ women entrepreneurs and MSMEs across India and South East Asia through skill building, Entrepreneurial and Incubation Programs and Technology Development Programs. Tech Super Girl is our Flagship Program on tech skill incubation and employment generation for women. For more details please register at : https://www.techsupergirl.com Read more on our web domains : https://www.iwilindia.com https://www.linkedin.com/company/6444643/admin/ https://twitter.com/iwilwomenheroes https://www.facebook.com/IWIL10 PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

CreditAccess Grameen raises Rs 71cr by issuing bonds to Global Access Fund

CreditAccess Grameen on Thursday said it has raised Rs 71 crore by issuing bonds to Global Access Fund LP.The board of directors of the company, in its meeting held on April 22, has considered and approved issuance of 710 secured, redeemabl...

ACC, Ambuja Cements partner with IIT Madras to develop sustainable building solutions

Cement makers ACC and Ambuja Cements on Thursday announced their partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras IIT-M to develop green and sustainable building solutions.As part of that, a collaborative research study will be fi...

IPL 2021: Cummins put us in a position where we had a genuine chance of winning, says Morgan

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan praised the fighting spirit shown by the side against Chennai and said that Pat Cummins with his late onslaught nearly got them over the line against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday. At one stage, ...

FEATURE-Indian maids count cost of COVID in testing times

By Roli Srivastava Mumbai, April 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Indias 50 million domestic workers already had it tough. Now the mostly female force of cooks, cleaners and carers must test negative for coronavirus and get vaccinated to kee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021