Zoom’s Immersive View accommodates up to 25 participants in one virtual scene

Currently, Zoom's Immersive View accommodates up to 25 participants in a single scene. If there are more than 25 people in a meeting, the additional participants will be displayed in a thumbnail strip on the top of the scene.

Updated: 27-04-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 15:51 IST
Zoom’s Immersive View accommodates up to 25 participants in one virtual scene
Immersive View on Zoom will be enabled by default for all Free and single Pro accounts using Zoom 5.6.3 or higher while for all other account types, it can be enabled via the web portal. Image Credit: Zoom

Zoom's Immersive View which was announced at Zoomtopia 2020 is now available for Windows and MacOS desktop clients. The feature allows meeting and webinar hosts to place the participants into a single virtual background and collaborate in a cohesive virtual meeting space.

Immersive View on Zoom will be enabled by default for all Free and single Pro accounts using Zoom 5.6.3 or higher while for all other account types, it can be enabled via the web portal. Those on older versions of Zoom will continue to see other meeting participants in either Gallery View or Speaker View, with a simple black background.

Currently, Zoom's Immersive View accommodates up to 25 participants in a single scene. If there are more than 25 people in a meeting, the additional participants will be displayed in a thumbnail strip on the top of the scene.

"Whether you want to create the feeling of being in a classroom, a boardroom, a conference auditorium, or your favourite place to catch up with friends, Zoom's Immersive View assembles up to 25 participants in one fun, consistent meeting environment," Zoom wrote in a blog post.

How to enable Immersive View on Zoom?

To enable the feature for all users in the account, firstly admins need to sign in to the Zoom web portal with permission to edit account settings. Thereafter,

  • In the navigation menu, click Account Management > Account Settings
  • Tap Meetings > InMeeting (advanced) and enable Immersive View

To enable Immersive View for all members of a specific group, admins need to sign in to the Zoom web portal with permission to edit user groups. Then,

  • In the navigation menu, select User Management > Group Management
  • Select the specific group and then click the Meeting tab to access Settings
  • Tap Meetings > InMeeting (advanced) > Immersive View

The meeting host can automatically or manually place participants into a virtual scene of their choosing. Additionally, they can move participants around that scene and even resize a participant's image.

Further, the host can easily change the scene or revert back to Speaker or Gallery View at any time.

