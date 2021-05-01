New update rolling out to TicWatch Pro 3 GPS with enhancements, bug fixes
The TicWatch Pro 3 GPS edition has started receiving a new software update with firmware version PYDA.200427.080.MRB.210114.001. The update brings several enhancements and a couple of bug fixes including the issue that double-clicking the function key sometimes opens other apps instead of Google pay if it's available.
The update is rolling out in stages, hence it will take some time for it to reach all users. According to a post on the Mobvoi forums, the update will reach 50 percent of users by April 3 and 100 percent of users by April 4, 2021.
Here's the complete changelog for TicWatch Pro 3 GPS update:
Features:
- Support adjusting the essential screen's date format(DD-MM/MM-DD) through the Essential Mode app
- Support turning on the backlight through the power button in the essential mode
- Support turning off the essential screen's auto-backlight in the Essential Mode app
- Enable the notification sound (Can be adjusted in Settings --> Sound --> Ring volume)
Improvements:
- Improved the speed of the Tilt-to-wake screen by about 1/4 second
- Solved the issue where sometimes the steps in the essential mode might be partially lost after restarting
- Improved the smoothness of sliding
- Optimized the responsive area at the edge of the screen
- Reduced the backlight brightness of the essential screen
- Improved pairing speed when pairing with Android phones
Bug Fixes:
- Solved the issue that the essential screen's backlight could not be lit up by Tilt-to wake under certain circumstances
- Fixed the issue that double-clicking the function key sometimes opens other apps instead of Google pay (if Google pay is available in your area).
