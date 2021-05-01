Left Menu

MONETAS: A new generation blockchain gaming solution with BEP-20 based tokens

The models use our highly secure and easily accessible, growing MNTG token, aiming to transform the entire visual payments scenario. Fantasy Sports Online board games - Ludo Card games - Rummy MONETAS is a one-stop destination for all global online gaming enthusiasts.Its Working Process The online gaming solutions by MONETAS have easier processing.

Blockchain gaming turns out to be the latest trend in the modern gaming sectors and MONETAS works to offer the Number 1 blockchain gaming services and platforms. MONETAS is developing and visualising an impressive and unique experience where the community has access to winning the rewards.

MONETAS also provides uniquely designed BEP-20 based MNTG tokens that can also be integrated on various blockchain gaming platforms simultaneously without any limitations. It changes the entire virtual payments outlook and allows the users to use them for transactions on multiple integrated gaming solutions.

The global community can use various services that they offer, including: • Live crypto rates.

• Latest news related to cryptocurrencies.

Crypto exchange MONETAS over others MONETAS offers a world-class collection of decentralized gaming platforms, offering the best and highly fascinating gaming experience on numerous devices. Additionally, the MNTG tokens are also easily usable across various gaming solutions without any restrictions while maintaining the users' security and privacy.

MONETAS is currently working with three highly fascinating gaming models for global enthusiasts. The models use our highly secure and easily accessible, growing MNTG token to transform the entire visual payments scenario.

Fantasy SportsOnline board games - Ludo • Card games - Rummy MONETAS is a one-stop destination for all global online gaming enthusiasts.

It's Working Process: The online gaming solutions by MONETAS have easier processing. Global games lovers can easily access and utilize this solution's fun elements and best virtual payment module.

1. Registration: To start with, the users must first register with MONETAS' gaming solutions. (i.e Fantasy Sports Game, Board Game, Rummy Game) 2. Deposit amount to access MNTG tokens: The target users can either join the platform using the Fiat cash or the cryptocurrencies, which then convert to the MNTG tokens (These tokens are designed explicitly by MONETAS to ease and enhance the virtual payments).

3. Using MNTG tokens for in-game actions: The users can then utilize the acquired tokens to participate in the live matches and tournaments and access other in-game functionalities.

4. Earn and grow: As the users earn from the matches, they get MNTG tokens for every victory. These tokens also raise their worth with the growing usage, thus increasing the users' wallets' worth.

5. Refer and earn: The game also allows the users to refer the platform to their friends and colleagues and earn some token amount with every successful referral.

The final verdict: MONETAS Token in games - This solution provides a seamless operation and secure transactions for the users and an opportunity to unfold various features and fascinating gameplay. The entire registration process is also more straightforward, and the users eventually get access to secure MNTG tokens that they can use widely across several platforms without any restrictions. Furthermore, the platforms also regularly offer various contests and tournaments, and the users can also create their matches to play with their friends. This is the one-stop destination for global card game lovers.

