Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 01-05-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 13:43 IST
Google Stadia Pro gets three more games for May 2021
Starting today i.e. May 1, three more games are available to play instantly on the Google Stadia Pro streaming service. Image Credit: Google

Starting today i.e. May 1, three more games are available to play instantly on the Google Stadia Pro streaming service. The new titles include- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince, Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number and Floor Kids.

Here are the key highlights of the new titles added to Google Stadia Pro:

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince

  • 2.5D landscapes
  • Local and online multiplayer
  • Captivating storytelling
  • Dynamic puzzle-solving
  • Completely revamped combat system
  • Enchanting soundtrack

The iconic puzzle-platforming adventure returns to the magic of 2.5D with Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince! The three heroes of the best-selling adventure series are back, sent on a quest to retrieve the troubled young Prince Selius. Amadeus the Wizard, Pontius the Knight, and Zoya the Thief are joined together once again on a thrilling quest through fantastical fairytale landscapes teeming with danger.

Prince Selius suffers from intensely dark dreams and, due to his magical talents, monstrous nightmares are able to slip into reality and wreak havoc on the waking world. Amadeus, Pontius, and Zoya must find the afflicted prince and resolve the desperate situation before the world is engulfed by the Nightmare Prince's shadows.

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number

  • Relentless Hostilities
  • Enthralling Soundtrack
  • Custom Level Editor

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number is a visceral, lightning-fast shooter video game set against a backdrop of escalating violence and retribution over spilled blood in the original game. Follow the paths of several distinct factions - each with their own questionable methods and uncertain motivations - as unforeseen consequences intersect and reality once again slips back into a brilliant haze of neon and bloodshed.

Blistering combat against punishing opposition will require intense focus as new variables, weapons, and methods of execution are introduced throughout the struggle. Let the striking colors of an unmistakable visual style wash over as you meticulously cut down those that would stand between you and the ultimate meaning behind the massacre. This is the finale, this is the unquestionable end.

Floor Kids

  • original soundtrack by world-renowned scratch DJ/producer Kid Koala
  • 8 unique characters and 8 different locations
  • Stylized hand-drawn animations
  • single-player story mode
  • two-player breakdance battles
  • innovative freestyle controls

Floor Kids is a new breakdance battle game featuring unique freestyle gameplay, rhythm challenges, and multiplayer sessions. Discover stylized hand-drawn graphics by award-winning animator JonJon set to an original soundtrack by world-renowned scratch DJ/producer Kid Koala. Innovative controls allow you the freedom to play the way you like with a dynamic scoring system that rewards your moves based on musicality, originality, and style. Build up your crew of bboys and bgirls, unlocking new characters and locations as you cross the city, busting hundreds of different moves and countless combinations on your journey from the corner to the club.

