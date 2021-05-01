Left Menu

Realme Watch 2 vs Realme Watch: What's new?

The new Realme Watch 2 is equipped with 90 sports modes as opposed to only 14 modes on the Realme Watch. Initially, only 14 sports modes will be available while the remaining will be available later via an OTA upgrade.

The Realme Watch 2 is fuelled by a 315mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 12 days while its predecessor packs a 160mAh battery that lasts up to 9 days on a single charge.

The Realme Watch 2, the successor to the Realme Watch which arrived in May last year, has gone official in Malaysia. While it features the same square dial, there are a couple of new features as well as improvements in terms of battery capacity, sports modes and health monitoring features like sleep monitoring, among others.

Here's everything the Realme Watch 2 brings:

Realme Watch 2 vs Realme Watch: Design and display

The Realme Watch 2 features the same 1.4-inch IPS LCD with 320x320 pixel resolution and up to 600 nits of brightness. The watch offers more than 100 watch faces that include new live watch faces which will be added via OTA later.

Similar to the original Realme Watch, the new smartwatch comes with an IP68 water/dust resistant rating.

Realme Watch 2 vs Realme Watch: Health and fitness monitoring

Like the previous model, the new watch also supports 24-hour real-time heart rate monitoring and blood oxygen level measurement. It is also capable of monitoring sleep.

Realme Watch 2 vs Realme Watch: Battery life

Just like its predecessor, the Realme Watch 2 also packs smart functions like remote music and camera control, Find My Phone, call notification, message reminder, Lift Wrist to Wake Screen, Hydration reminder, Power Saving Mode and Do-not-disturb (DND) Mode, to name a few.

Both watches are available in a single Black color option.

