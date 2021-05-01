Spotify's new update features revamped library section

Spotify, the popular audio streaming platform, has come out with a new update that will include a revamped library section and a new player interface. According to Mashable, other new features that are part of the latest update include pinned content, dynamic filters, and a grid view. In a blog post, Spotify stated "Now, you will have a more streamlined way to easily explore your collection and find your saved music and podcasts faster."

Spotify further added, "Your Library's updated design and added features will enable you to spend less time looking for content and organizing your collection, and more time rediscovering the music and podcasts you've loved over the years." When it comes to the features, there are new dynamic filters to help users seamlessly browse their collection with all the favourite tracks. They can choose between album, artist, playlist, or podcast to see the audio that saved the matches.

All that users need to do is tap the 'downloaded' filter to view all the content available offline at once. Users will now also have more control and easier access to the tracks that they've listened to the most. Swiping right on these items will allow users to see the "pin" option and they can choose up to four playlists, podcasts, and albums to keep pinned. There's also the new Grid view that allows users to sort through your liked content in a more visual way as it features a large-tiled album, playlist, and podcast cover art. Lastly, as per Mashable, there's an option for users to view their audio alphabetically by choosing the recently played and creator name. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)