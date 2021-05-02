Left Menu

Four astronauts return from space station aboard SpaceX capsule

Their return marked the end of the first crew rotation mission to the station by the Crew Dragon spacecraft, developed in partnership between NASA and Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX, the agency said in a statement. The crew - NASA's Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, and Japan's Soichi Noguchi - had launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Nov. 15, propelled by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Reuters | Updated: 02-05-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 13:52 IST
Four astronauts return from space station aboard SpaceX capsule
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Four astronauts returned safely to Earth from the International Space Station early on Sunday in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, parachuting to splash-down in the Gulf of Mexico, NASA said. Their return marked the end of the first crew rotation mission to the station by the Crew Dragon spacecraft, developed in partnership between NASA and Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX, the agency said in a statement.

The crew - NASA's Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, and Japan's Soichi Noguchi - had launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Nov. 15, propelled by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The capsule, dubbed Resilience by the crew, splashed down in darkness off the coast of Panama City, Florida.

The mission was part of NASA's fledgling public-private partnership with SpaceX, the rocket company founded in 2002 by Musk, who is also CEO of electric car maker Tesla Inc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Study shows body mass index, age also have affect on neck pain

The body mass index, age, and the time of the day when a person has a poor neck and head posture also have an effect of neck pain in individuals- as suggested by the findings of a new study. The study led by researchers at Texas AM Universi...

Markets to be guided by COVID-19 situation, macro data, earnings this week: Analysts

Market movement this week will be influenced by updates on the COVID-19 front, macroeconomic data announcement, quarterly earnings and global trends, said analysts.They also added that state election results are unlikely to have any major i...

On this day in 2010: Suresh Raina became first Indian player to smash T20I hundred

Eleven years ago on this day, star batsman Suresh Raina became the first Indian cricketer to smash a century in the shortest format of the game. The attacking left-hand batsman achieved the feat against South Africa in the T20 World Cup in ...

Thank people of Kerala for reposing faith in LDF govt: Sitaram Yechury

With the CPIM-led LDF set to return to power in Kerala, the partys general secretary Sitaram Yechury in a video message on Sunday thanked the states electorate for showing confidence in the party and vowed that the Left party will continue ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021