PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

- Boris Johnson has approved a new legislative programme of more than 25 bills that will implement planning reform and a new state-aid regime, as he seeks to flesh out his post-pandemic economic recovery plan. - U.S. private-equity group Apollo Global Management is close to acquiring Yahoo and the other media assets of Verizon Communications, people familiar with the situation said, as the telecom group shifts its focus to its core network businesses and a rollout of 5G wireless technology.

Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2021 06:08 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 06:08 IST
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- UK accused of reneging on sustainable fishing pledge https://on.ft.com/3vAolj9 - Manchester United fans protest against Glazers after Super League collapse https://on.ft.com/3vEqNFw

- Boris Johnson set to unveil reform of planning and state aid https://on.ft.com/2RgU4XU - Apollo close to buying Verizon media assets including Yahoo https://on.ft.com/3eMIQ5w

Overview - Britain has been accused of reneging on its pledge to nurture a sustainable fishing industry after Brexit by seeking to increase its catch of haddock, hake and monkfish in waters with depleted stocks off the west coast of Scotland.

- Manchester United fans stormed into the English football club's stadium and on to the pitch on Sunday to protest against the team's owners, the American billionaire Glazer family, and their thwarted plan to join the abandoned breakaway Super League. - Boris Johnson has approved a new legislative programme of more than 25 bills that will implement planning reform and a new state-aid regime, as he seeks to flesh out his post-pandemic economic recovery plan.

- U.S. private-equity group Apollo Global Management is close to acquiring Yahoo and the other media assets of Verizon Communications, people familiar with the situation said, as the telecom group shifts its focus to its core network businesses and a rollout of 5G wireless technology. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

