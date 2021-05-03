Oppo may launch Reno 6 series on May 22

The Oppo Reno 6 series, the successor to last year's Reno 5 series, is tipped to launch in China on May 22nd. According to popular tipster Mukul Sharma, the Reno 6 series will debut at the company's mid-year gala which will take place later this month.

The series is expected to feature three models- the Oppo Reno 6, the Oppo Reno 6 Pro and the Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus. Just like its predecessor, the Reno 6 series is expected to launch in markets outside China.

As per the recent leaks, the Oppo Reno 6 series will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W wired and 30W wireless fast charging. While the standard model is said to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, the Pro model will be coming with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, both having 8GB RAM and 128GB in-built storage.

The Oppo Reno 6 and the Reno 6 Pro are said to come with a 90Hz AMOLED display, a triple rear camera setup and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Further, the Oppo Reno Pro Plus is tipped to feature a 120Hz AMOLED display and the Snapdragon 888 chipset. The entire series will be featuring a left-aligned punch-hole that will house the selfie camera and run on ColorOS11 based on Android 11.