Left Menu

Oppo may launch Reno 6 series on May 22

Further, the Oppo Reno Pro Plus is tipped to feature a 120Hz AMOLED display and the Snapdragon 888 chipset. The entire series will be featuring a left-aligned punch-hole that will house the selfie camera and run on ColorOS11 based on Android 11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 10:05 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 09:25 IST
Edit ( Last edited by Sumit Batra )
Oppo may launch Reno 6 series on May 22
As per the recent leaks, the Oppo Reno 6 series will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W wired and 30W wireless fast charging. Image Credit: Twitter (@TechnoAnkit1)

The Oppo Reno 6 series, the successor to last year's Reno 5 series, is tipped to launch in China on May 22nd. According to popular tipster Mukul Sharma, the Reno 6 series will debut at the company's mid-year gala which will take place later this month.

The series is expected to feature three models- the Oppo Reno 6, the Oppo Reno 6 Pro and the Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus. Just like its predecessor, the Reno 6 series is expected to launch in markets outside China.

As per the recent leaks, the Oppo Reno 6 series will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W wired and 30W wireless fast charging. While the standard model is said to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, the Pro model will be coming with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, both having 8GB RAM and 128GB in-built storage.

The Oppo Reno 6 and the Reno 6 Pro are said to come with a 90Hz AMOLED display, a triple rear camera setup and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Further, the Oppo Reno Pro Plus is tipped to feature a 120Hz AMOLED display and the Snapdragon 888 chipset. The entire series will be featuring a left-aligned punch-hole that will house the selfie camera and run on ColorOS11 based on Android 11.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oppo may launch Reno 6 series on May 22

The Oppo Reno 6 series, the successor to last years Reno 5 series, is tipped to launch in China on May 22nd. According to popular tipster Mukul Sharma, the Reno 6 series will debut at the companys mid-year gala which will take place later t...

Cognizant Named a Top Employer in India by LinkedIn and Forbes Magazine, Launches Humanitarian Effort, Operation C3, in Support of India's Fight Against COVID-19

What is one of the best companies for you to grow your career in India According to LinkedIn and Forbes Cognizant Nasdaq-100 CTSH.Cognizant is one of the worlds leading professional services companies, transforming clients business, operati...

Bajaj Electricals fully acquires JV firm Starlite Lighting

Bajaj Electricals on Saturday said it has bought the remaining stakes of Starlite Lighting Ltd for a cash consideration of around Rs 60 crore from its promoters.Bajaj Electricals has executed a control transfer agreement with its outgoing p...

Golf-New Zealand's Lee opts out of Tokyo Olympics

New Zealand golfer Danny Lee has decided to skip the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics this year to focus on retaining his PGA Tour card for next season, Golf New Zealand said on Monday. Lee, who finished 27th at the 2016 Rio Olympics, is currentl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021