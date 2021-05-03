Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area The ancient Roman Colosseum is once again going to have a floor thanks to a new, hi-tech project announced by the culture ministry on Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2021 10:38 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 10:26 IST
Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area

The ancient Roman Colosseum is once again going to have a floor thanks to a new, hi-tech project announced by the culture ministry on Sunday. "It is an extraordinary project," said Culture Minister Dario Franceschini, detailing the plans to create a flexible floor to give tourists a clearer idea of how the arena would have looked when gladiators fought to the death there.

NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract challenges

U.S. space agency NASA has told Elon Musk's SpaceX to halt work under a contract it won to develop a lunar spacecraft, pending the outcome of challenges by rival bidders at the U.S. Government Accountability Office, the agency said on Friday. NASA's decision means SpaceX has to stop any work specifically related to the moon program contract until the GAO makes a ruling, expected Aug. 4 at the latest.

Four astronauts return from space station aboard SpaceX capsule

Four astronauts returned safely to Earth from the International Space Station early on Sunday in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, parachuting to splash-down in the Gulf of Mexico, NASA said. Their return marked the end of the first crew rotation mission to the station by the Crew Dragon spacecraft, developed in partnership between NASA and Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX, the agency said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Take it in right spirit, you have done good job: SC to EC on Madras HC remarks against poll panel.

Take it in right spirit, you have done good job SC to EC on Madras HC remarks against poll panel....

Here's everything we know so far about Vivo X60T Pro

The Vivo X60T Pro will soon be joining the Vivo X60 series which already includes four models - Vivo X60, X60 Pro, X60 Pro Plus and X60T.Recently, the X60T Pro, carrying model no. V2120A, was spotted on the 3C certification website, suggest...

There was continuous debate in media over Madras High Court's remarks on murder charges against us: EC to SC.

There was continuous debate in media over Madras High Courts remarks on murder charges against us EC to SC....

SL vs Ban, 2nd Test: Jayawickrama scalps eleven as hosts register 209-run win

Ramesh Mendis and Praveen Jayawickrama made light work of Bangladeshs middle and lower-order as Sri Lanka won the second Test by 209 runs on the fifth morning here at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday. With this win, Sri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021