Here's everything about Vivo X60T Pro: 120Hz display, Dimensity 1200 SoC and more

The Vivo X60T Pro will soon be joining the Vivo X60 series which already includes four models - Vivo X60, X60 Pro, X60 Pro Plus and X60T.

Recently, the X60T Pro, carrying model no. V2120A, was spotted on the 3C certification website, suggesting that it will support 33W fast-charging and 5G connectivity.

Alleged vivo X60T Pro with 33W fast charging receives the 3C certification.#vivo #vivoX60TPro pic.twitter.com/4k4CbhGYFi — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) May 3, 2021

Under the hood, the Vivo X60T Pro is said to feature MediaTek's Dimensity 1200 5G octa-core processor. Recent leaks suggest that the smartphone will come with a 120Hz AMOLED display and a quad rear camera setup with OIS.

Overall, the Vivo X60T Pro is expected to bring several improvements over the Dimensity 1100-powered Vivo X60T. The latter features a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Vivo X60T houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with up to 120-degree field of view, and a 13-megapixel portrait lens. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel snapper on the front.

The phone is fuelled by a 4,300mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging support. It has a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and runs Android 11-based OriginOS out of the box.