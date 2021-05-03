Left Menu

Here's everything about Vivo X60T Pro: 120Hz display, Dimensity 1200 SoC and more

Under the hood, the Vivo X60T Pro is said to feature MediaTek's Dimensity 1200 5G octa-core processor. Recent leaks suggest that the smartphone will come with a 120Hz AMOLED display and a quad rear camera setup with OIS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shenzen | Updated: 03-05-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 11:10 IST
Here's everything about Vivo X60T Pro: 120Hz display, Dimensity 1200 SoC and more
Overall, the Vivo X60T Pro is expected to bring several improvements over the Dimensity 1100-powered Vivo X60T. The latter features a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Vivo X60T Pro will soon be joining the Vivo X60 series which already includes four models - Vivo X60, X60 Pro, X60 Pro Plus and X60T.

Recently, the X60T Pro, carrying model no. V2120A, was spotted on the 3C certification website, suggesting that it will support 33W fast-charging and 5G connectivity.

Under the hood, the Vivo X60T Pro is said to feature MediaTek's Dimensity 1200 5G octa-core processor. Recent leaks suggest that the smartphone will come with a 120Hz AMOLED display and a quad rear camera setup with OIS.

Overall, the Vivo X60T Pro is expected to bring several improvements over the Dimensity 1100-powered Vivo X60T. The latter features a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Vivo X60T houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with up to 120-degree field of view, and a 13-megapixel portrait lens. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel snapper on the front.

The phone is fuelled by a 4,300mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging support. It has a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and runs Android 11-based OriginOS out of the box.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In a first, father-in-law CM & son-in-law MLA in Ker Assembly

Thiruvananthapuram, May 3 PTI In a first, a father-in-law and son-in-law duo will make their presence felt together in the Kerala Assembly soon and thus script a new chapter in its decades-long history.The 77-year old father-in-law is no on...

COVID hits IPL: KKR-RCB match postponed after Chakravarthy, Warrier test positive

The COVID-19 storm struck IPL on Monday with Kolkata Knight Riders Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier testing positive for the dreaded virus, forcing postponement of the teams game against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad this e...

Second Covid wave pushes recovery for multiplexes to next fiscal: Crisil

Multiplexes are set to log operating losses for the second straight fiscal as localised lockdowns, night curfews and other restrictions to contain the resurgence of Covid-19 infections will keep occupancies low for the next few months, acco...

PIL seeks all drug firms be allowed to make Remdesivir for domestic market; HC asks Centre, pharma companies to reply.

PIL seeks all drug firms be allowed to make Remdesivir for domestic market HC asks Centre, pharma companies to reply....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021