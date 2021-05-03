Left Menu

Redmi Note 10S India launch happening on May 13

Last week, Xiaomi teased the packaging box design of the upcoming device, confirming some of its features and color variants. According to the teaser box, the Redmi Note 10S will come with a 64-megapixel camera and run on MIUI 12.5. It will be offered in three colour options - Blue, Dark Grey, and White. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 12:30 IST
Redmi Note 10S India launch happening on May 13
Launched globally in March 2021, the Redmi Note 10S boasts a 6.43-inch AMOLED DotDisplay and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The Redmi Note 10S will be launched in India on May 13th at 12 PM, Xiaomi confirmed in a tweet on Monday. The phone will be launched at a special "Launch From Home" event which will be live streamed on the company's social media channels and official website.

Last week, Xiaomi teased the packaging box design of the upcoming device, confirming some of its features and color variants. According to the teaser box, the Redmi Note 10S will come with a 64-megapixel camera and run on MIUI 12.5. It will be offered in three colour options - Blue, Dark Grey, and White.

Redmi Note 10S: Specifications

Launched globally in March 2021, the Redmi Note 10S boasts a 6.43-inch AMOLED DotDisplay and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

For photography, the phone has a quad-camera setup that includes a 64MP wide-angle camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 13MP selfie snapper.

The Redmi Note 10S is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W wired fast charging. Other features include- dual speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and Hi-Res Audio certification.

It has three color options - Onyx GrayPebble WhiteOcean Blue - and three storage variants:

  • 6GB+64GB
  • 6GB+128GB
  • 8GB+128GB

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Monday's IPL game to be rescheduled after two COVID-19 positive cases - report

Mondays Indian Premier League IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad is set to be postponed after two KKR players tested positive for COVID-19, ESPNcricinfo reported. The cricket website said th...

In a first, father-in-law CM & son-in-law MLA in Ker Assembly

Thiruvananthapuram, May 3 PTI In a first, a father-in-law and son-in-law duo will make their presence felt together in the Kerala Assembly soon and thus script a new chapter in its decades-long history.The 77-year old father-in-law is no on...

COVID hits IPL: KKR-RCB match postponed after Chakravarthy, Warrier test positive

The COVID-19 storm struck IPL on Monday with Kolkata Knight Riders Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier testing positive for the dreaded virus, forcing postponement of the teams game against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad this e...

Second Covid wave pushes recovery for multiplexes to next fiscal: Crisil

Multiplexes are set to log operating losses for the second straight fiscal as localised lockdowns, night curfews and other restrictions to contain the resurgence of Covid-19 infections will keep occupancies low for the next few months, acco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021