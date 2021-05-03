Redmi Note 10S India launch happening on May 13

The Redmi Note 10S will be launched in India on May 13th at 12 PM, Xiaomi confirmed in a tweet on Monday. The phone will be launched at a special "Launch From Home" event which will be live streamed on the company's social media channels and official website.

Savage never looked this Stunning! Ready up for the new player in town. #RedmiNote10S is all-set to arrive on 13.5.21 at 12 noon!Stay tuned for the latest entrant in the #RedmiNote10Series. #SavagePerformance meets #StunningCamera! 😎Tap to keep a tab: https://t.co/vUC5szyJLA pic.twitter.com/rrpBB05ASm — Redmi India - #RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) May 3, 2021

Last week, Xiaomi teased the packaging box design of the upcoming device, confirming some of its features and color variants. According to the teaser box, the Redmi Note 10S will come with a 64-megapixel camera and run on MIUI 12.5. It will be offered in three colour options - Blue, Dark Grey, and White.

Brace yourselves folks, there's going to be a new player in town! We're dropping hints but are you #savage enough to spot 'em! 😉Ready, set, go! Don't forget to RT if you think you got them all right. 🎮 pic.twitter.com/1loAhwpdax — Redmi India - #RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) April 30, 2021

Redmi Note 10S: Specifications

Launched globally in March 2021, the Redmi Note 10S boasts a 6.43-inch AMOLED DotDisplay and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

For photography, the phone has a quad-camera setup that includes a 64MP wide-angle camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 13MP selfie snapper.

The Redmi Note 10S is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W wired fast charging. Other features include- dual speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and Hi-Res Audio certification.

It has three color options - Onyx GrayPebble WhiteOcean Blue - and three storage variants: