Ooredoo Kuwait utilizes Nokia FastMile 5G FWA Gateway for better coverage, speed

In a joint press release, the companies said that Nokia FWA will help Ooredoo Kuwait extend the reach of its fiber network to premises that are not easily connected with direct fiber lines. This will support the operator to significantly increase its local fixed broadband customer base and revenues as well.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kuwait City | Updated: 03-05-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 13:50 IST
Starting today, the Nokia FastMile 5G Gateway is available today from the Ooredoo Kuwait website for residential as well as business customers. Image Credit: Ooredoo Kuwait

Nokia has been selected by Ooredoo Kuwait to offer 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) equipment for the operator's customer premises, helping it provide better coverage and speed.

"Fixed broadband is essential for Kuwait's economic growth and diversification. 5G Fixed Wireless Access is a key component of our strategy and we're delighted to be partnering with Nokia to provide better coverage, reach and speed," said Essa Haider, Director of Network Planning and Design, Ooredoo Kuwait.

Nokia's FastMile gateways are self-contained residential devices that connect wirelessly to the existing 4G or 5G network while creating a better and faster Wi-Fi experience within the home. As for the installation, the process is quite easy as the gateway guides customers through the process of identifying the right location in the home for the best performance.

Starting today, the Nokia FastMile 5G Gateway is available today from the Ooredoo Kuwait website for residential as well as business customers. The premium internet device incorporates Wi-Fi 6 with self-optimizing mesh technology to optimize performance in real-time while its advanced antenna designs provide higher throughput and better coverage, resulting in improved customer experience and a lower operational cost.

Commenting on the collaboration, Rima Manna, Head of the Middle East Market Unit, Nokia MEA, said, "We are extremely proud to have been selected by Ooredoo to offer our FWA FastMile solution to customers who want a great experience and easy installation. With this significant deal, we strengthen our partnership with Ooredoo Kuwait and looking forward to working with the operator more closely to deliver compelling 5G experiences to its customers."

