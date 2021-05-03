Left Menu

Raj Khatri a Filmmaker by Passion and a Flag Bearer for Social Change

Co-Founded by maverick film-maker and philanthropist Raj Khatri along with Lt Col Rohit Mishra, MFB is known for running various programs around the country which help women by providing them self-defense training sessions thus enabling them to be stronger.

India On 24 March 2020, the Prime Minister of India announced a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the Novel Coronavirus. Within a fortnight, the National Commission of Women (NCW) reported a 100% rise in complaints of domestic violence cases. It's been over a year and other data also suggests that violence against women have been at an all-time high since the last decade. Given the dire times and situations with the coronavirus, this problem is not being addressed as much as it should be.

But constant efforts are being made by one organization to curb this unfortunate evil of society. One such constant warrior has been the MISSION FIGHT BACK, a Mumbai-based organization who have been supporting and enabling women for years. Co-Founded by maverick film-maker and philanthropist Raj Khatri along with Lt Col Rohit Mishra, MFB is known for running various programs around the country which help women by providing them self-defense training sessions thus enabling them to be stronger. Raj Khatri has always been at the forefront of these ventures. The most recent initiative being the collaboration between MFB and the Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha where the MFB team provided self-defense classes to all the women employees. Boosted with 100% participation. Raj and his team have vowed not to slow down and to further enhance their reach they have planned to extend their goodwill. With the onset of lockdowns across the country, Mission Fightback have decided to start an online self-defense program. This program would help reach out to women at home, given the rise in digital space the program is destined to reach and help maximum women out there. Raj's other philanthropic endeavor is the Raj Khatri Foundation, which targets and reaches sections of society where even the barest necessities such as food and healthcare are luxuries. From food donating drives to automated sanitary pad dispensers for the underprivileged in remote locations, Raj Khatri foundation has been in constant service for society.

Apart from social responsibilities and film-making, Raj Khatri has also made his mark in the world of entertainment, media, and events. Leading with his entrepreneurial skills and a creative mindset, Raj founded multiple successful ventures in the above fields. Ranging from big-scale international events to fully integrated media management, the RK group of companies have marked a prominently dominant name in the industry. Raj Khatri and his dedicated team have been the instrumental component in this meteoric growth. But it's their work on movements like Mission Fight Back that helps inspire society as a whole.

