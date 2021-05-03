Left Menu

Ericsson signs new 5G deal with Iceland’s Siminn

Meanwhile, Ericsson has also extended its long-term strategic partnership with Swisscom with a deal that focuses on continued 5G deployment, including 5G Standalone rollout.

As part of the new 5G deal, Siminn will leverage 5G radio access network (5G RAN) products and solutions from the Ericsson Radio System portfolio comprising Capacity, Coverage, and Compact solutions to deliver high performance 5G networks. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Ericsson has signed a new 5G deal with Siminn, Iceland's largest communication service provider. The deal will help the operator enable the next generation of innovation in Iceland.

"This deal confirms the promising development of 5G in Iceland. It also positions Siminn as a reliable provider of 5G and gives their customers the confidence that they are getting best-in-class technology and service," said Jenny Lindqvist, Head of Ericsson Northern and Central Europe.

Aiming to reach nationwide coverage by the end of 2022, the Icelandic company will deploy 5G on a 3.5-3.6GHz mid-band spectrum that significantly enhances throughput to unlock the full potential of 5G and new opportunities in areas such as gaming, transport and manufacturing.

As part of the new 5G deal, Siminn will leverage 5G radio access network (5G RAN) products and solutions from the Ericsson Radio System portfolio comprising Capacity, Coverage, and Compact solutions to deliver high performance 5G networks. This includes the Ericsson Spectrum Sharing solution which enables service providers to launch 5G quickly within the existing 4G bands and on the same radio through a software upgrade.

"Building on our good and long-standing partnership with Ericsson means that we're able to foster innovation in new and exciting ways. With 5G we will be able to create new opportunities for Siminn, our customers, and the environment by adding even more value to our network infrastructure and services," said Erik Figueras Torras, CTO, Siminn.

Meanwhile, Ericsson has also extended its long-term strategic partnership with Swisscom with a deal that focuses on continued 5G deployment, including 5G Standalone rollout.

As part of the deal, Swisscom will take advantage of Ericsson's entire 5G portfolio to further develop one of the best mobile networks in the world and open up new opportunities in the Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 domains.

"This deal is further helping enterprises and consumers to accelerate 5G to Standalone with ultra-low latency and higher data rates. We're a proud partner to Swisscom and we want to continue to provide their customers with best-in-class 5G technology," said Martin Burki, Country Manager, Ericsson Switzerland.

