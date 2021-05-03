Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending and more

NASA's decision means SpaceX has to stop any work specifically related to the moon program contract until the GAO makes a ruling, expected Aug. 4 at the latest. Four astronauts return from space station aboard SpaceX capsule Four astronauts returned safely to Earth from the International Space Station early on Sunday in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, parachuting to splash-down in the Gulf of Mexico, NASA said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 18:30 IST
Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area

The ancient Roman Colosseum is once again going to have a floor thanks to a new, hi-tech project announced by the culture ministry on Sunday. "It is an extraordinary project," said Culture Minister Dario Franceschini, detailing the plans to create a flexible floor to give tourists a clearer idea of how the arena would have looked when gladiators fought to the death there.

NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract challenges

U.S. space agency NASA has told Elon Musk's SpaceX to halt work under a contract it won to develop a lunar spacecraft, pending the outcome of challenges by rival bidders at the U.S. Government Accountability Office, the agency said on Friday. NASA's decision means SpaceX has to stop any work specifically related to the moon program contract until the GAO makes a ruling, expected Aug. 4 at the latest.

Four astronauts return from space station aboard SpaceX capsule

Four astronauts returned safely to Earth from the International Space Station early on Sunday in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, parachuting to splash-down in the Gulf of Mexico, NASA said. Their return marked the end of the first crew rotation mission to the station by the Crew Dragon spacecraft, developed in partnership between NASA and Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX, the agency said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TN CM Palaniswami resigns, Guv accepts it; dissolves Assembly

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami tendered his resignation and that of his cabinet and Governor Banwarilal Purohit accepted it, the Raj Bhavan said here on Monday.The Governor of Tamil Nadu accepted the resignation of Chief Minister T...

Biden to promote $4 trillion plans in visit to Virginia school

President Joe Biden travels to coastal Virginia on Monday to promote how his proposals to spend 4 trillion for infrastructure and families will help the U.S. education system. Biden, joined by his wife, Jill Biden, a teacher, will visit an ...

Not the time to blame but help people: Vineet Kumar Singh on India's COVID-19 crisis

As India struggles with the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, actor Vineet Kumar Singh believes people should come together to help each other rather than indulging in blame game. The 36-year-old old actor, who is recovering from COVID-1...

Biden to promote $4 trillion plans in visit to Virginia school

President Joe Biden travels to coastal Virginia on Monday to promote how his proposals to spend 4 trillion for infrastructure and families will help the U.S. education system. Biden, joined by his wife, Jill Biden, a teacher, will visit an ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021