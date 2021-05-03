AP pollution board permits some industries in Vizag to convert nitrogen plants into oxygen units

Amaravati, May 3 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board on Monday permitted a few industries in Visakhapatnam to convert their existing nitrogen plants into medical oxygen generating units to meet the growing demand for oxygen due to spurt in Covid-19 cases.

APPCB Chairman A K Parida said the industries have been asked to use Pressure Swing Adsorption technology for the conversion process.

The Central Pollution Control Board would identify the vendors and provide technical support along with the APPCB to undertake the task on a war-footing to overcome the current short supply of medical oxygen.

Covid-19 hospitals identified by the state government would get direct supply of oxygen from these industries, Parida said.

Aurobindo Pharma, Deccan Fine Chemicals, Metrochem API and Mylan Laboratories have been permitted to convert their nitrogen plants for medical oxygen generation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)