Google for Education transformation reports now available globally

Google on Monday announced the worldwide availability of free 'Google for Education transformation reports' for K-12 Google Workspace for Education customers worldwide, at no additional cost.

The Google for Education transformation report is a free tool that helps Education administrators quantify their organization's Google for Education implementation across Google products, identify areas for improvement, set goals with their teams and measure progress over time.

Each report provides helpful information about product usage (Google Workspace, Classroom, and Chromebooks), Google for Education certifications, and transformation progress in their schools.

Further, based on the usage information and survey responses, admins will receive tailored recommendations and resources from Google for Education to help them identify where to focus their efforts to drive further impact across their organization. Admins can also share the report with leaders in their school and community.

The Google for Education transformation reports are available in English to K-12 Google Workspace Education Fundamentals and Education Plus customers and not to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

To access the transformation report, Google Workspace for Education Super Administrator(s) must log in to the tool between May 3rd and May 21st and the custom report will be available to them on June 2, 2021. If admins log in within the given time frame but don't take or share the survey, they will still receive a report. However, it will simply lack a valuable section of survey data, recommended next steps, and resources.

Google recommends admins to: