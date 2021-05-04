Left Menu

Google for Education transformation reports now available globally

The Google for Education transformation reports are available in English to K-12 Google Workspace Education Fundamentals and Education Plus customers and not to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 04-05-2021 07:29 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 07:29 IST
Google for Education transformation reports now available globally
The Google for Education transformation report is a free tool that helps Education administrators quantify their organization's Google for Education implementation across Google products, identify areas for improvement, set goals with their teams and measure progress over time. Image Credit: Google

Google on Monday announced the worldwide availability of free 'Google for Education transformation reports' for K-12 Google Workspace for Education customers worldwide, at no additional cost.

The Google for Education transformation report is a free tool that helps Education administrators quantify their organization's Google for Education implementation across Google products, identify areas for improvement, set goals with their teams and measure progress over time.

Each report provides helpful information about product usage (Google Workspace, Classroom, and Chromebooks), Google for Education certifications, and transformation progress in their schools.

Further, based on the usage information and survey responses, admins will receive tailored recommendations and resources from Google for Education to help them identify where to focus their efforts to drive further impact across their organization. Admins can also share the report with leaders in their school and community.

The Google for Education transformation reports are available in English to K-12 Google Workspace Education Fundamentals and Education Plus customers and not to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

To access the transformation report, Google Workspace for Education Super Administrator(s) must log in to the tool between May 3rd and May 21st and the custom report will be available to them on June 2, 2021. If admins log in within the given time frame but don't take or share the survey, they will still receive a report. However, it will simply lack a valuable section of survey data, recommended next steps, and resources.

Google recommends admins to:

  • Update their settings, specifically their student enrollment and faculty count.
  • Customize the product reporting windows - select two 12-week periods of time, current and previous, to display product data.
  • Take and share Transformation Survey

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ross Taylor diagnosed with grade one calf strain

Middle-order New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has been diagnosed with a grade one calf strain after he limped out of the teams training session on Monday. An MRI scan has confirmed a grade one muscle strain to Ross Taylors left calf. He sust...

Apple's first foldable iPhone with QHD+ flexible OLED display may arrive in 2023

Apples first-ever foldable iPhone could launch in 2023, claims Ming-Chi Kuo, a reliable Apple analyst via MacRumors, who also confirmed that the development of the foldable device hasnt officially kicked off yet.In a note to investors, Kuo ...

Clubhouse to launch its Beta version for Android

Clubhouse, the iOS-only audio-based chat platform which seemed like the new rage a couple of months back is finally testing an Android version of the app. According to Mashable, the team behind Clubhouse has spoken previously about how an A...

Google rolls out May 2021 security update to Pixel devices

Google has started rolling out the May 2021 Android security patch to all supported Pixel devices running Android 11. These include the Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5The May 2021 update includes only security...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021