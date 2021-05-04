Google rolls out May 2021 security update to Pixel devices

Google has started rolling out the May 2021 Android security patch to all supported Pixel devices running Android 11. These include the Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), and Pixel 5.

The May 2021 update includes only security fixes and no new features. Here are the build numbers:

Pixel 3 (XL): RQ2A.210505.002

Pixel 3a (XL): RQ2A.210505.002

Pixel 4 (XL): RQ2A.210505.002

Pixel 4a: RQ2A.210505.002

Pixel 4a (5G): RQ2A.210505.003

Pixel 5: RQ2A.210505.003

As per the Android Security Bulletin which details each of the security vulnerabilities that apply to the May 2021 patch level, the most severe vulnerability in the Framework section could enable a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements in order to gain access to additional permissions.

Next, in the system section, the most severe vulnerability could enable a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. This month, there are no security issues addressed in Google Play system updates.

The latest over-the-air (OTA) update is being rolled out in phases depending on carrier and device and you will receive a notification once it becomes available for your Pixel device.