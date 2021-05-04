Microsoft releases largest drop of Xbox games featuring FPS Boost to date

Left Menu

Wasteland 3, Far Cry 5, Assassin's Creed Unity,& Deus Ex Mankind Divided, Watch Dogs 2, Deus Ex Mankind Divided, Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, New Super Lucky's Tale, Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2, Tom Clancy's The Division, Prey, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, Alien Isolation and Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition, are some of the titles receiving the FPS Boost feature on Xbox Series X|S.

Updated: 04-05-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 12:02 IST
Introduced in February 2021 for Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, FPS Boost is an enhancement added to previously released backward compatible titles to help boost framerates to nearly double that of their original, making games visually smoother and resulting in more immersive gameplay. Image Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft on Monday announced the release of its largest drop of Xbox games featuring FPS Boost to date, bringing the total titles boosted to 97 from 23.

Introduced in February 2021 for Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, FPS Boost is an enhancement added to previously released backward compatible titles to help boost framerates to nearly double that of their original, making games visually smoother and resulting in more immersive gameplay.

Wasteland 3, Far Cry 5, Assassin's Creed Unity,& Deus Ex Mankind Divided, Watch Dogs 2, Deus Ex Mankind Divided, Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, New Super Lucky's Tale, Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2, Tom Clancy's The Division, Prey, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, Alien Isolation and Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition, are some of the titles receiving the FPS Boost feature on Xbox Series X|S.

Microsoft said that many of the new titles receiving FPS Boost are included in Xbox Game Pass and EA Play (available with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription).

According to Microsoft, in some cases, higher graphics are required to enable FPS Boost technology. Hence, the game's resolution is reduced to ensure it both runs smoothly and plays great. In such instances, FPS Boost is not automatically enabled for Xbox Series X gamers, but it can be turned on under the Compatibility Options in the Manage game and add-ons setting.

To see the full list of existing and newly-added titles featuring FPS Boost, head over to the company's website.

