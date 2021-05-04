Here's why iPhone/iPad users need to immediately update to iOS/iPadOS 14.5.1

Last week, Apple released the iOS / iPadOS 14.5 update with lots of new features and bug fixes. Now the iPhone maker has released iOS 14.5.1 and iPadOS 14.5.1 for all supported models. These include iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later as well as iPod touch (7th generation).

The latest update patches two vulnerabilities - CVE-2021-30665 and CVE-2021-30663 - in Webkit that the company says may have been actively exploited.

"Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited," Apple said.

In addition to the iOS 14.5.1 and iPadOS 14.5.1 updates, Apple has also rolled out iOS 12.5.3 update for older devices including the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch (6th generation). The iOS 12.5.3 update address four vulnerabilities - CVE-2021-30666, CVE-2021-30665, CVE-2021-30663 and CVE-2021-30661.

Additionally, Apple has released macOS Big Sur 11.3.1 update for Macs that addresses CVE-2021-30665 and CVE-2021-30663 vulnerabilities. Further, the watchOS 7.4.1 update for Apple Watch Series 3 and later also fixes the CVE-2021-30665 vulnerability.