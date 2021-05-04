Left Menu

Pfizer lifts sales forecast for COVID-19 vaccine to $26 billion

Pfizer Inc on Tuesday forecast $26 billion in COVID-19 vaccine sales this year, a more than 70% jump from its last projection, reflecting new contracts with governments around the world trying to halt the pandemic through rapid vaccination. The raised goal assumes 1.6 billion doses of vaccine, which is co-developed with BioNTech SE, will be delivered in the year, with the two-shot vaccine emerging as the best-selling product for the U.S. drugmaker in the first quarter.

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 18:23 IST
Pfizer lifts sales forecast for COVID-19 vaccine to $26 billion
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pfizer Inc on Tuesday forecast $26 billion in COVID-19 vaccine sales this year, a more than 70% jump from its last projection, reflecting new contracts with governments around the world trying to halt the pandemic through rapid vaccination.

The raised goal assumes 1.6 billion doses of vaccine, which is co-developed with BioNTech SE, will be delivered in the year, with the two-shot vaccine emerging as the best-selling product for the U.S. drugmaker in the first quarter. It is expected to make up for more than one-third of Pfizer's full-year sales, with the company in supply talks with several countries for 2022 and beyond.

"Based on what we've seen, we believe that a durable demand for our COVID-19 vaccine – similar to that of the flu vaccines – is a likely outcome," Chief Executive Albert Bourla said in his prepared remarks. Cost and gross profit from the vaccine are split 50-50 between Pfizer and BioNTech. The two drugmakers had said they aim to produce up to 2.5 billion doses this year, of which 900 million doses have not been included in Pfizer's forecast.

If it sells that number of doses, the vaccine sales in 2021 could be at least 50% higher than the projected $26 billion. The company has said it expects to profit from the vaccine, while some drugmakers including Johnson & Johnson have said their vaccine will be available on a not-for-profit basis until the end of the pandemic.

Pfizer aims to manufacture at least 3 billion doses of the vaccine next year. It generated $3.5 billion in revenue in the first quarter and beat estimates of $3.28 billion, according to six analysts polled by Refinitiv. Rival Moderna has forecast $18.4 billion in 2021 sales of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer said it was using the technology used in the COVID-19 shot known as messenger RNA to develop two flu vaccines that are expected to enter clinical studies in the third quarter. Shares the company were up 1.4% in premarket trading.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U'khand records its highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases

Uttarakhand on Tuesday recorded its highest single day spike in COVID-19 cases with 7,028 people testing positive for the infection while the toll increased to 3,015 with 85 deaths, according to a health bulletin.The states tally of cases s...

Lucknow police protects monkeys, stray animals from hunger, thirst

By Kamna Hajela At a time when no one pays attention to stray animals due to the COVID crisis and the lockdown, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Lucknow, Chiranjeev Nath Sinha and his police team distributed bananas and chi...

Congress accuses MP govt of `hiding' real death toll of pandemic in state

The Congress on Tuesday accused the Madhya Pradesh government of under-reporting COVID-19 cases and deaths, claiming that over one lakh people have died due to the viral infection in the state so far against the official figure of 5,905.The...

Conoco says all staff safely evacuated from drillship off Malaysia

Oil producer ConocoPhillips said all staff were safely evacuated from a drillship that listed and sank off the coast of Malaysia on Tuesday.The Naga 7 drillship was being placed at a site off the coast of Sarawak state when one leg of the j...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021