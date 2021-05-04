Left Menu

Koo announces `Talk to Type' feature for Indian languages

All at the click of a button and without using a keyboard, the company said in a statement.This will happen in all the Indian languages Koo is currently available in, and will be the easiest way to share thoughts with people in a native Indian language.Koo is the first social media platform in the world that is using this Talk to Type feature, that too in Indian regional languages, apart from English.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 20:09 IST
Koo announces `Talk to Type' feature for Indian languages

Twitter rival Koo on Tuesday launched its 'Talk to Type' feature for Indian languages and said it is the first social media platform to roll out such capability.

The move would enable and empower those users who feel uncomfortable using the keyboard.

''Anybody who wants to share their thoughts can now do so easily without having to type. They can speak their thoughts out loud and the words will show up magically on the screen. All at the click of a button and without using a keyboard,'' the company said in a statement.

This will happen in all the Indian languages Koo is currently available in, and will be the ''easiest way to share thoughts with people in a native Indian language''.

''Koo is the first social media platform in the world that is using this `Talk to Type' feature, that too in Indian regional languages, apart from English. This will enable regional language creation in the easiest way possible for millions of Koo users,'' the statement said.

Commenting on the new feature, Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-founder of Koo said “This`Talk to Type' feature is magical and takes creation for regional language creators to the next level. Users don't have to use the keyboard anymore and type out lengthy thoughts''.

Radhakrishna added: ''For those who found it difficult to type in local languages, this feature removes all that pain''.

The platform will keep adding value to users by enabling the easiest localised forms of expression and present their thoughts in a seamless way, he promised.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Taliban launches major Afghan offensive after deadline for U.S. pullout

Afghan security forces fought back a major Taliban offensive in southern Helmand province in the last 24 hours, officials and residents said on Tuesday, as militants launched assaults around the country after a missed U.S. deadline to withd...

Madhuri Dixit shares throwback picture with husband Shriram Nene

Bollywoods Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene on Tuesday treated her social media fans with a major throwback picture of her with hubby Shriram Nene. The actor took to her Instagram handle and shared the picture along with the caption Hold y...

Mexico promises answers after metro train collapse kills 23

Mexico will find out who was responsible for the overpass collapse that killed at least 23 people and injured dozens more when a train on Mexico Citys newest metro line plunged onto a busy road below, the government said on Tuesday. Mexican...

Hosting IPL-14 in India was the right call, situation deteriorated quickly: Ness Wadia

Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia on Tuesday backed the BCCIs decision to host IPL-14 in India amid the COVID-19 threat, saying that was the right call before the situation deteriorated quickly.The Indian Premier League was on Tuesday suspen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021