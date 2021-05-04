Tennis-WTA announces new tournament in Romania

Tennis-WTA announces new tournament in RomaniaReuters | Updated: 04-05-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 20:51 IST
The WTA has added a new women's tournament to the 2021 calendar in Cluj-Napoca, Romania scheduled for the week starting Aug. 2, it announced on Tuesday.
The Winners Open, a WTA 250 event, will be played outdoors on clay and will feature a 32-player singles main draw and a 16-team doubles draw.
Romania previously hosted a WTA tournament from 2014-19 in Bucharest, which saw current world number three Simona Halep lift the trophy twice on home soil.
