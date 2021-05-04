Left Menu

Facebook launches in-app vaccine finder tool in India

American technology conglomerate Facebook has partnered with the Indian government to roll out a vaccine finder tool on its mobile app in India, which will help people identify places nearby to get vaccinated.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-05-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 21:58 IST
Facebook launches in-app vaccine finder tool in India
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

American technology conglomerate Facebook has partnered with the Indian government to roll out a vaccine finder tool on its mobile app in India, which will help people identify places nearby to get vaccinated. According to Mashable, earlier this week, Facebook announced a USD 10 million grant for emergency response efforts for the COVID-19 situation in the country. The vaccine tracker tool will allow users to find the nearest vaccine centre locations and their hours of operation as shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The tracker tool will also aggregate and display walk-in options (for 45 years and above) along with a link to register on the Cowin portal and schedule vaccination appointments. Facebook said in a post on its platform, "Partnering with the Government of India, Facebook will begin rolling out its Vaccine Finder tool on the Facebook mobile app in India available in 17 languages to help people identify places nearby to get the vaccine."

The company said that it is also will be joining hands with NGOs and agencies -- namely, United Way, Swasth, Hemkunt Foundation, I Am Gurgaon, Project Mumbai and US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) -- to deploy the funds announced to help build up a stock of critical medical supplies with over 5,000 oxygen concentrators and other life-saving equipment like ventilators, BiPAP machines. As per Mashable, Facebook also said that the COVID-19 Information Center and in Feed will also have information on how to seek emergency care and how to manage mild COVID-19 symptoms at home, and this will be provided by UNICEF India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: 5 held for Remdesivir black-marketing in Nagpur

Five people, including a doctor and a male nurse, have been arrested in Nagpur for allegedly black-marketing Remdesivir injections and two vials of the medicine used currently for COVID-19 treatment were seized, police said on Tuesday.Two p...

Increase COVID beds with oxygen support in peripheral hospitals: J&K LG to officials

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday directed the union territory administration to increase COVID beds with oxygen support in peripheral hospitals, an official spokesperson said. Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded its bi...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.35 pm

Following is a stateUnion Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries, deaths, and active cases in India at 10.50 pm, according to data provided by various governments.NORTHERN REGION StateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ------...

Fighting Covid: LG directs strict implementation of lockdown in Delhi

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday directed the Police Commissioner and Divisional Commissioner for strict implementation of lockdown in the national capital in order to break the transmission chain of COVID. Lt. Governor is o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021