Beware of a fake SMS impersonating COVID-19 vaccine registration

According to Lukas Stefanko, a malware researcher at internet security firm ESET, a malicious app named Vaccine Register, previously, COVID-19 App, is targeting users in India. Once installed in a device, the app asks for various permissions including the ability to send and view SMS messages and propagates malware via SMS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 22:26 IST
Beware of a fake SMS impersonating COVID-19 vaccine registration
As COVID-19 mass vaccination drive kicks off in India, cybercriminals have started taking advantage of this situation. Image Credit: ANI

As COVID-19 mass vaccination drive kicks off in India, cybercriminals have started taking advantage of this situation. Though, the Indian government has launched a dedicated portal - Co-WIN - for vaccination registration, people are still looking for alternatives as the official portal is facing issues due to a huge surge in traffic.

The SMS worm has the ability to spread itself via SMS to victim's contacts with link to download this malware.

"SMS worm impersonates Covid-19 vaccine free registration. Android SMS worm tries to spread via text messages as fake free registration for Covid-19 vaccine - targets India. It can spread itself via SMS to victim contacts with a link to download this malware," the researcher tweeted.

If you don't want to become a victim of online scams and frauds, avoid clicking on suspicious links that ask you to download apps and get vaccination appointment only via the government's CoWin portal, Aarogya Setu and Umang app.

