Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 05-05-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 00:07 IST
Soccer-Mbappe starts on the bench for PSG

Paris St Germain striker Kylian Mbappe will be on the bench for Tuesday's Champions League semi-final, second leg match against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Mbappe missed PSG's weekend win over Lens in Ligue 1 due to a calf injury and coach Mauricio Pochettino opted to start with Mauro Icardi alongside Neymar in attack.

City lead 2-1 from the first leg in Paris.

