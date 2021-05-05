Soccer-Mbappe starts on the bench for PSG

Soccer-Mbappe starts on the bench for PSGReuters | Manchester | Updated: 05-05-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 00:07 IST
Paris St Germain striker Kylian Mbappe will be on the bench for Tuesday's Champions League semi-final, second leg match against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.
Mbappe missed PSG's weekend win over Lens in Ligue 1 due to a calf injury and coach Mauricio Pochettino opted to start with Mauro Icardi alongside Neymar in attack.
City lead 2-1 from the first leg in Paris.
