Trump launches place to post ahead of Facebook board ruling on his ban

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched a space on his website where he can post messages that can be shared by others to Twitter and Facebook, sites where he remains banned. The launch comes a day before a decision from Facebook Inc's oversight board on whether to uphold Trump's indefinite suspension from the platform.

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2021 02:36 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 02:36 IST
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched a space on his website where he can post messages that can be shared by others to Twitter and Facebook, sites where he remains banned.

The launch comes a day before a decision from Facebook Inc's oversight board on whether to uphold Trump's indefinite suspension from the platform. Trump was barred due to concerns of further violent unrest following the deadly Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters. Trump, who left office on Jan. 20, has falsely claimed he lost last year's election to Democrat Joe Biden because of widespread voter fraud.

The site, which was first reported by Fox News, is dubbed "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump" and contains short posts from Trump that can be liked. Trump's senior adviser, Jason Miller, told Fox News in March that the former president, who was banned from a slew of sites after the riot, had plans to launch his own social media site. It is not clear if this is the same platform.

Trump representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The former president has also been sending out short, emailed press releases.

Twitter Inc has said its ban on Trump is permanent, even if he runs for office again. Alphabet Inc's YouTube has said it will restore Trump's channel when it decides the risk of violence has decreased.

