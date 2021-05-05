Significant downsides to strategic clarity over Taiwan -U.S.

The U.S. policy coordinator for the Indo-Pacific on Tuesday appeared to reject calls for the United States to make a clear statement of its willingness to defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack, saying there were "significant downsides" to such an approach.

Kurt Campbell told a discussion hosted by the Financial Times it was appropriate to be concerned about the situation over Taiwan, but he believed there was appreciation in both the United States and China that maintenance of some degree of status quo over the island was in the best interests of both countries.

