Left Menu

Trump launches place to post ahead of Facebook board ruling on his ban

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched a space on his website where he can post messages that can be shared by others to Twitter and Facebook, sites where he remains banned. He said Twitter would look out for any such cases. Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how it would treat posts shared from the new space.

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2021 05:24 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 05:24 IST
Trump launches place to post ahead of Facebook board ruling on his ban

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched a space on his website where he can post messages that can be shared by others to Twitter and Facebook, sites where he remains banned. The move comes a day before a decision from Facebook Inc's oversight board on whether to uphold Trump's indefinite suspension from the platform. Trump was barred from a slew of social media platforms following the deadly Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.

Trump's senior adviser, Jason Miller, said in a tweet that this collection of posts was not the social media platform that Trump has plans to launch. "We'll have additional information coming on that front in the very near future," he tweeted. The site, which was first reported by Fox News, is dubbed "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump" and contains posts from Trump that can be shared and liked. A source familiar with the matter said it was built by Campaign Nucleus, the digital services company created by Trump's former campaign manager Brad Parscale.

Posts on the site repeated Trump's false claim that he lost the 2020 election because of widespread voter fraud and denigrated fellow Republicans who have been critical of him like Senator Mitt Romney and Representative Liz Cheney. Twitter Inc and Facebook have both removed content posted from other accounts that they said tried to circumvent their bans on Trump.

A Twitter spokesman said sharing content from the website would be permitted as long as the material did not otherwise break Twitter's rules, but that attempts to circumvent a suspension would not be permitted - for example, imitating a suspended account to try to replace it. He said Twitter would look out for any such cases.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how it would treat posts shared from the new space. Twitter, which Trump used heavily and where he had 88 million followers, has said its ban on him is permanent, even if he runs for office again. Alphabet Inc's YouTube has said it will restore Trump's channel when it decides the risk of violence has decreased.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Customs seizes Malaysia's Top Glove shipment following forced labour finding

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection has seized a shipment of 3.97 million nitrile disposable gloves from Malaysias Top Glove Corp Bhd estimated to be worth 518,000, on indications they were made by forced labor, it said Wednesday. CBP on...

CME calls time on most of its physical trading pits

Futures exchange operator CME Group Inc said on Tuesday it has decided to permanently close the physical trading pits it shut last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The company said the eurodollar options pit, which was reopened last Augus...

14 crew members of cargo ship from India test positive for COVID-19 in South Africa

Fourteen crew members of a cargo ship that sailed to Durban from India have tested positive for COVID-19, South Africas Transnet National Port Authority has said.A spokesperson from Transnet said the cause of a chief engineers death aboard ...

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 5

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Goldman to bring U.S. and UK bankers back to office in June httpson.ft.com33jAm04 - Nestl to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021