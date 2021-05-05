Left Menu

Facebook Workplace now has more than 7 million paid subscribers

As Workplace reaches a new milestone, Facebook has announced a couple of new features for the platform. These include a new Q&A experience to make it easier to talk to large groups of people and answer questions.

Updated: 05-05-2021 07:35 IST
On June 23rd, Facebook will be hosting Workplace Transform, a virtual event to discover how the real-time communication tool is helping to shape the future of work in North America.

Workplace, an online communication tool by Facebook, has reached over 7 million paid subscribers, an increase of over 40% in the past year.

"We believe this growth is an indicator that more companies are thinking about how to build communities at work. More conversations around how to create great employee experiences and ultimately — how to connect the unconnected," Facebook wrote in a blog post.

Secondly, Facebook has also announced the launch of a new functionality that allows Workplace users to pull content from other platforms into Knowledge Library, a single place to create, store and share static content like HR policies or working from home advice on desktop or mobile.

"In a world of work that will never be the same, we're also laying the foundation for the next generation of employee experience. We continue to keep building and announcing new features that help business leaders address the evolving needs of employees everywhere," Facebook said.

